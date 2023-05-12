Global Industrial Burner Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Industrial Burner Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Burner Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that provides industrial burner market research covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s industrial burner market forecast, the industrial burner market size is expected to reach $7.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Increasing power generation is expected to drive the industrial burner industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest industrial burner industry share. Major industrial burner manufactures market include Weishaupt Group, Honeywell International Inc., Andritz AG, Baltur S.p.A, OILON GROUP OY, Selas Heat Technology Company and Webster Combustion.

Types Of Industrial Burner

1) By Fuel Type: Oil, Gas, Solid fuel, Dual fuel

2) By Burner Type: Radiant Burner, Direct-fired Burner, Regenerative Burner, High Thermal Release Burner, Self-recuperative Burner and Others

3) By Operating Temperature: High Temperature (> 1, 400°F), Low Temperature (< 1, 400°F)

4) By Application: Boilers, Furnaces/Forges, Air Heating/Drying, Incineration, Other Applications

Industrial burner refers to a mechanical device that combines fuel and air and creates a platform for combustion using an ignition source. Boiler and furnace heating system is dependent on industrial burners to control the temperature of the whole manufacturing facility as well as other heating activities that occur during production..

