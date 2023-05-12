FindVit Unveils AI Health Consultant in Lithuania, Revolutionizing Customer Experience with Personalized Recommendations
With its advanced AI consultant, FindVit offers businesses a cost-effective solution to improve customer service and engagement in the health sector.
Our AI consultant offers an efficient and cost-effective solution, helping businesses save time and money while improving customer service.”KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses worldwide are seeking ways to effectively integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations to optimize work, reduce costs, and enhance customer service. FindVit, an innovative health platform known for its popular personalized solution "Your day” for over a year, introduces its new AI health consultant service, allowing businesses to grow more quickly while saving time and expenses.
New Opportunity for Businesses with AI Consultant
FindVit developed the AI consultant to provide clarity, expand customer consultation, and simplify health product selection on their platform, www.findvit.com. The AI service assists clients by answering health-related questions, recommending suitable high quality supplements based on individual needs, and providing information about products and their effects on the body.
The AI consultant is trained to intelligently respond to customer inquiries, work on demand, and assist multiple people simultaneously. According to Findvit calculations, this service costs only €1.2 per hour (if working constantly for an hour), which is 20 times less than the salary of a qualified employee. This allows company employees and partners to dedicate more time to personal client consultations.
International Team Ensures Quality
To achieve the best results, FindVit collaborated with a team of professionals from Japan, America, and Spain to ensure the AI consultant's effectiveness and quality of customer service. "At first, we thought everything would be simpler, but there are still many limitations and nuances that we had to understand while training AI in Lithuanian language, products, and activities," shared Tomas, Project Manager at FindVit.
The application of artificial intelligence is still new to many, and the technology is constantly improving. The team conducted extensive research and applied necessary information to ensure the “AI health consultant” serves customers effectively. They continue to gather experience and work towards even better results.
AI Consultant - An Investment in the Future
The benefits of the AI consultant include not only efficiency and lower costs but also the ability to train it for any profession or specific information. This presents an excellent opportunity for online store owners looking to enhance customer experience and increase profits.
FindVit plans to launch more specialized AI health consultants in areas such as keto diets and health plan development in the future. The company is also receiving requests from other business sectors interested in integrating similar AI services into their platforms.
Try the FindVit AI Health Consulting Service
To test the AI health consultant, visit the "Asmeninė konsultacija" page on the FindVit website or contact them directly at lietuva@findvit.com. Regardless of the business sector, AI consultants can quickly help save time, money, and improve customer service.
