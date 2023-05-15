AV-Comparatives Releases Results of IT Security Products Testing for Enterprises and Corporate - Antivirus Tests
AV-Comparatives, a renowned independent security testing organization, has unveiled the interim results of its Business Main-Test Series.
In a corporate world, IT security is paramount - shielding data, ensuring business continuity, and maintaining zero trust. AV-Comparatives provides the insights you need to make informed decisions.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In this analysis, AV-Comparatives evaluated 16 top IT security products for enterprises, focusing on Business Malware Protection Test (March) and Business Real-World Protection Test (March-April). The full and more detailed report – containing also a Performance test and product descriptions – will be released in July.
The tested products include:
- Avast Ultimate Business Security
- Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium
- Cisco Secure Endpoint Essentials
- CrowdStrike Falcon Pro
- Cybereason NGAV
- Elastic Security
- ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud
- G Data Endpoint Protection Business
- K7 On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced
- Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – Select, with KSC
- Microsoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint Manager
- Sophos Intercept X Advanced
- Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS)
- VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response
- VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard
- WatchGuard Endpoint Protection Plus on Aether
The Real-World Protection Test and the Malware Protection Test results provide critical insights into the performance of these security products. The Real-World Protection Test measured each product's ability to protect against malicious URLs, with 262 test cases conducted from the beginning of March until the end of April. The Malware Protection Test assessed each security program's capacity to safeguard a system against infection by malicious files before, during, or after execution, using 1,011 recent malware samples.
Key findings from the Real-World Protection Test for March-April include:
• Kaspersky: 100% protection rate, 0 false alarms
• Bitdefender: 100% protection rate, 1 false alarm
• VIPRE: 100% protection rate, 2 false alarms
• G Data: 99.6% protection rate, 2 false alarms
• Elastic: 99.6% protection rate, 4 false alarms
• Avast: 99.6% protection rate, 13 false alarms
• CrowdStrike: 99.6% protection rate, 18 false alarms
• ESET, K7 and Microsoft: 99.2% protection rate, 1 false alarm
• Trellix, 99.2% protection rate, 8 false alarms
• WatchGuard: 98.9% protection rate, 14 false alarms
• Cisco: 98.5% protection rate, 6 false alarms
• Sophos: 97.9% protection rate, 2 false alarms
• Cybereason: 95.8% protection rate, 5 false alarms
• VMware: 94.3% protection rate, 1 false alarm
Notable results from the Malware Protection Test of March include:
• Microsoft and Trellix: 99.9% protection rate
• WatchGuard: 99.8% protection rate
• Avast, CrowdStrike, Elastic, and VMware: 99.7% protection rate
• Cisco and Kaspersky: 99.6% protection rate
• G Data: 99.5% protection rate
• Bitdefender, ESET, and VIPRE: 99.4% protection rate
• Cybereason: 98.9% protection rate
• Sophos: 98.8% protection rate
• K7: 98.6% protection rate
Details of the interim results can be found on the website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-march-april-2023-factsheet/
The full report, available in July, will offer valuable information for enterprises seeking to make informed decisions about their IT security solutions. To access the report upon its release and for more information about the tests, visit https://www.av-comparatives.org.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent security testing organization dedicated to providing valuable information and analysis on
security products for enterprises and individual users. With a team of highly skilled experts, AV-Comparatives conducts rigorous testing processes to deliver in-depth reviews and reports on the latest security solutions in the market.
