AV-Comparatives Releases Results of IT Security Products Testing for Enterprises and Corporate - Antivirus Tests

AV-Comparatives, a renowned independent security testing organization, has unveiled the interim results of its Business Main-Test Series.

In a corporate world, IT security is paramount - shielding data, ensuring business continuity, and maintaining zero trust. AV-Comparatives provides the insights you need to make informed decisions.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In this analysis, AV-Comparatives evaluated 16 top IT security products for enterprises, focusing on Business Malware Protection Test (March) and Business Real-World Protection Test (March-April). The full and more detailed report – containing also a Performance test and product descriptions – will be released in July.

The tested products include:

- Avast Ultimate Business Security
- Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Premium
- Cisco Secure Endpoint Essentials
- CrowdStrike Falcon Pro
- Cybereason NGAV
- Elastic Security
- ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud
- G Data Endpoint Protection Business
- K7 On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced
- Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business – Select, with KSC
- Microsoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint Manager
- Sophos Intercept X Advanced
- Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS)
- VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response
- VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard
- WatchGuard Endpoint Protection Plus on Aether

The Real-World Protection Test and the Malware Protection Test results provide critical insights into the performance of these security products. The Real-World Protection Test measured each product's ability to protect against malicious URLs, with 262 test cases conducted from the beginning of March until the end of April. The Malware Protection Test assessed each security program's capacity to safeguard a system against infection by malicious files before, during, or after execution, using 1,011 recent malware samples.

Key findings from the Real-World Protection Test for March-April include:

• Kaspersky: 100% protection rate, 0 false alarms
• Bitdefender: 100% protection rate, 1 false alarm
• VIPRE: 100% protection rate, 2 false alarms
• G Data: 99.6% protection rate, 2 false alarms
• Elastic: 99.6% protection rate, 4 false alarms
• Avast: 99.6% protection rate, 13 false alarms
• CrowdStrike: 99.6% protection rate, 18 false alarms
• ESET, K7 and Microsoft: 99.2% protection rate, 1 false alarm
• Trellix, 99.2% protection rate, 8 false alarms
• WatchGuard: 98.9% protection rate, 14 false alarms
• Cisco: 98.5% protection rate, 6 false alarms
• Sophos: 97.9% protection rate, 2 false alarms
• Cybereason: 95.8% protection rate, 5 false alarms
• VMware: 94.3% protection rate, 1 false alarm

Notable results from the Malware Protection Test of March include:

• Microsoft and Trellix: 99.9% protection rate
• WatchGuard: 99.8% protection rate
• Avast, CrowdStrike, Elastic, and VMware: 99.7% protection rate
• Cisco and Kaspersky: 99.6% protection rate
• G Data: 99.5% protection rate
• Bitdefender, ESET, and VIPRE: 99.4% protection rate
• Cybereason: 98.9% protection rate
• Sophos: 98.8% protection rate
• K7: 98.6% protection rate

Details of the interim results can be found on the website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-march-april-2023-factsheet/

The full report, available in July, will offer valuable information for enterprises seeking to make informed decisions about their IT security solutions. To access the report upon its release and for more information about the tests, visit https://www.av-comparatives.org.

About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent security testing organization dedicated to providing valuable information and analysis on
security products for enterprises and individual users. With a team of highly skilled experts, AV-Comparatives conducts rigorous testing processes to deliver in-depth reviews and reports on the latest security solutions in the market.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

