Virus Filtration Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Virus Filtration Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Virus Filtration Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Virus Filtration Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the virus filtration market. As per TBRC’s virus filtration market forecast, the virus filtration market size is expected to grow to $7.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The increasing number of chronic diseases is a major driver propelling the growth of the virus filtration industry. North America is expected to hold the largest virus filtration industry share. Major players in the virus filtration market include Merck & Company Inc., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Pall Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Virus Filtration Market Segments

1) By Type: Kits And Reagents, Services, Filtration Systems, Other Types

2) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Medical Device Companies

3) By Application: Medical Devices, Water Purification, Air Purification, Biologicals, Vaccines And Therapeutics, Blood And Blood Products, Cellular And Gene Therapy Products, Other Applications

Virus filtration is a method by which the physical removal of potential viruses is achieved from the manufacturing process streams. Virus filters provide a key line of defense against the introduction of adventitious viruses into this important class of medicines. Virus filters are distinct from other filter types in that filter manufacturers have evaluated and optimized the robustness and efficiency of their virus removal performance and have developed integrity tests correlated to virus removal.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Virus Filtration Market Trends

4. Virus Filtration Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Virus Filtration Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

