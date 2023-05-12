Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers sodium lauryl ether sulfate market analysis and every facet of the sodium lauryl ether sulfate market research. As per TBRC’s sodium lauryl ether sulfate market forecast, the sodium lauryl ether sulfate market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.70 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.3% through the forecast period.

Rising awareness about personal hygiene is expected to propel the market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate market share. Major sodium lauryl ether sulfate market manufacturers include Croda International Plc, Huntsman International LLC, Solvay SA, Taiwan NJC Corporation Ltd., Stepan Company, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Godrej Industries Ltd., Kao Corporation, Clariant AG.

Global Market Segments
1) By Type: Cosmetic Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade
2) By Form: Dry, Liquid
3) By Application: Detergents And Cleaners, Personal Care, Agrochemicals, Medical Chemicals, Other Applications

This type of ether sulfate (SLES) is a popular anionic surfactant found in a wide range of personal care products and for multiple industrial uses. It acts as a surfactant in cleaning products, wetting surfaces, and suspending soil so that it may be washed away. This component gives cleaning solutions foaming qualities to the products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

