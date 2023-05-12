Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s micro-mobility charging infrastructure market forecast, the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.18 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.4 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the micro-mobility charging infrastructure industry is due to the rising adoption of e-scooters and e-bikes. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest micro-mobility charging infrastructure market share. Major players in the micro-mobility charging infrastructure industry include Ather Energy, Bike-energy, Bikeep, Flower Turbines, Giulio Barbieri SRL, Ground Control Systems, Magment GmbH.
Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segments
● By Type: Wired, Wireless
● By Vehicle Type: E-Scooters, E-Bikes, E-Unicycles, E-Skateboards
● By Source: Solar Powered, Battery Powered
● By End-Users: Residential, Commercial
● By Geography: The global micro-mobility charging infrastructure industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Micro-mobility charging infrastructure refers to a micro-mobility charging infrastructure used to charge category of transportation vehicles, that offer an alternative to traditional modes of transportation. The primary purpose of the charging infrastructure is to provide electrical energy to the micro-mobility vehicle battery for recharging purposes while also utilizing intelligent communication and protection technologies to assure the safe flow of electricity.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Trends
4. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
