Global SLS, SLES, And LAS Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s SLS, SLES, And LAS Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “SLS, SLES, And LAS Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers SLS, SLES, And LAS market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s SLS, SLES, and LAS market forecast, the SLS, SLES, and LAS market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.05 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5% through the forecast period.
Increasing awareness about personal hygiene in the industry is expected to boost the SLS, SLES, and LAS market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest SLS, SLES, And LAS market share. Major SLS, SLES, And LAS market leaders include Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, Dow Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Henkel AG & co. KGaA, Godrej Industries Limited.
SLS, SLES, And LAS Market Segments
1) By Product Type: SLS, SLES, LAS
2) By Production Method: Coco Based, Inorganic Based
3) By Application: Detergents And Cleaners, Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Textile And Leather, Paints And Coatings, Other Applications
Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), sodium lauryl ether sulfate, and linear alkyl benzene sulfonate (LAS) are surfactants that lower water surface tension and aid in the cleansing and lathering of items. They emulsify cleaning agents in household cleaning products (laundry detergents, spray cleaners, and dishwasher detergents).
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. SLS, SLES, And LAS Market Growth
6. SLS, SLES, And LAS Market Statistics
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
