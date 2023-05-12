Sports Medicine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Sports Medicine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Sports Medicine Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s sports medicine market forecast, the sports medicine market size is predicted to reach a value of $10 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global sports medicine industry is due to the increasing number of sports injuries. North America region is expected to hold the largest sports medicine market share. Major sports medicine companies include Stryker Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Wright Medical Technology Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc..

Sports Medicine Market Segments

● By Product: Implants, Fracture And Ligament Repair Products, Arthroscopy Devices, Prosthetics, Other Products

● By Injury Type: Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot And Ankle Injuries, Back And Spine Injuries, Hip And Groin Injuries

● By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Physiotherapy Centres And Clinics

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sports medicine refers to an area of medicine concerned with physical fitness and the treatment, and prevention of injuries that are resulting from athletic activities. They are used to reduce pain and inflammation.

