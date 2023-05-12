United States Passenger Vehicle In-car Services and Features Consumer Report 2023: Survey Findings from a Total of 1,507 Decision-makers or Key Influencers for Connected Car Services

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice of Customer: In-car Services and Features, Passenger Vehicles, US, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study aims to explore and evaluate current uses of in-car services, on-demand features, over-the-air (OTA) updates, connected services, and payment options among respondents in the United States.

Despite disrupting sales and profitability in many markets, the COVID-19 pandemic has ignited minds to build a safer and more convenient environment. The connected automotive industry is making the best of the situation through trending use-cases that will build the new normal across consumer segments. The study also addresses respondents' payment preferences.

In addition, it focuses on customer analysis bifurcation by car segment type across the United States and user interest in and preference for various features. Data was collected through a panel-based survey in the United States.

A total of 1,507 decision-makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Objectives and Findings

Key Objectives of the Study

Key Findings

2 Industry Overview

Technology Prerequisites for On-demand Features

Automotive Marketplace Segmentation

In-car Marketplace as a Concept

In-car Marketplace Use-Cases

In-car Marketplace Applications over the Years

Key Business Models in In-vehicle On-demand Feature Payments

On-demand Features: Top Industry Executives' Opinions

On-demand Features: Access Types and Delivery

Case Study: Mercedes Me

3 Research Methodology and Sample

Research Methodology

US Sample

US Sample: Data Weighting

Residential Respondent Profile: Total

Respondent Profile: Demographics

Respondent Profile: Vehicle Ownership and Mileage

4 Customer Profiling: Current and Future Vehicles

Customer Preferences: Engine - Powertrain (By Region)

Customer Preferences: Engine - Powertrain (By Car Segment)

Customer Preference: Vehicle Connectivity and Services

In-vehicle Connectivity Services/Functions Offered with SIM Cards

Willingness to Buy the Basic Internet Connectivity Package: By Region

Willingness to Buy the Basic Internet Connectivity Package: By Car Segment

Willingness to Buy the Basic Internet Connectivity Package: By Brand

Payment Preference for OTA Updates: By Region

Payment Preference for OTA Updates: By Car Segment

Preferred Payment Mode for OTA Updates

Consumers' In-car Activities

In-car Consumer Entertainment Preferences: By Car Segment

Primary Radio/Music Sources

Primary Radio/Music Sources: By Car Segment

Consumer Preference for New In-car Technology

Importance of New Technology: By Segment

Differences in Opinion on Vehicle Subscriptions: By Region

5 In-car Marketplace

Respondents' Preferences: In-car Retail

Interest in Using Retail On-demand Services and Features: By Region

Interest in Using Retail On-demand Services and Features: By Car Segment

Expected Marketplace on Vehicle Screens: By Region

Desired Products or Services within Marketplaces: By Region

Product or Service Payment through In-car Marketplaces

Consideration of Gas Station Merchants: By Region

Consideration of Gas Station Merchants: By Car Segment

Consideration of QSR/Fast-food Retailer: By Region

Consideration of QSR/Fast-food Retailer: By Car Segment

Consideration of QSR/Fast-food Retailer: By Brand

6 On-demand Features: Consumer Perspective

Introduction: On-demand Features

Interest in the Purchase of the Following 25 In-demand Features was Tested

Willingness to Pay for New Features/Functionalities: By Region

Consumer Sentiment about In-vehicle Features

Willingness to Pay for Different In-vehicle Experiences

Customer Sentiment about Transferring Features to New Cars

Interest in Purchasing On-demand Features for the Next Car

Willingness to Pay for On-demand Features

Interest in On-demand Features: By Region

Interest in On-demand Features: By Car Owned

Interest in On-demand Features: By Engine Type and Annual Mileage

Interest in On-demand Features: By Demographics

Preference for On-demand Feature Subscriptions: By Car Segment

Preference for On-demand Feature Subscriptions: By Brand

Perception of In-vehicle Functionalities

Willingness to Spend on Basic Connectivity Packages: By Region

Willingness to Spend on Basic Connectivity Packages: By Car Segment

Willingness to Spend on Basic Connectivity Packages: By Brand

7 On-demand Features: Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand

Price Points Tested

Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand (PED)

On-demand Features' PED

Interested in Purchasing: Powertrain Upgrades

Interested in Purchasing: Range Extension for EVs

Interested in Purchasing: Connected Mapping

Interested in Purchasing: Voice Assistant with Enhanced Capability

Interested in Purchasing: Remote Features/Services via Smartphone Apps

Interested in Purchasing: Remote Parking via App

Interested in Purchasing: Autopilot

Interested in Purchasing: Connected Radio (IP-supported Radio)

Interested in Purchasing: iMax Audio/Cinema Experience

Interested in Purchasing: Winter Comfort Package

Interested in Purchasing: Noise Reduction Technology

On-demand Driver Drowsiness/Distraction Detection and Alarm

Feature Packages: Willingness to Pay

Driving Features: Willingness to Pay

Assisted/Automated Driving Features: Willingness to Pay

Convenience Features: Willingness to Pay

Audio/Entertainment Features: Willingness to Pay

Comfort Features: Willingness to Pay

Productivity Features: Willingness to Pay

Health/Wellness Features: Willingness to Pay

8 Preferred User Interface

Control Options to Interact with On-demand Features: By Region

Control Options to Interact with On-demand Features: By Car Segment

Control Options to Interact with On-demand Features: By Brand

Preferred Brands for Voice Assistance: By Region

Preferred Brands for Voice Assistance: By Car Segment

9 Strategic Imperatives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

