Global Equity Crowdfunding Platforms Competitive Landscape Report 2023

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Equity Crowdfunding Platforms, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies using Growth and Innovation scores. The project presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Equity crowdfunding is a unique and exciting opportunity for investors and start-ups alike. The industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years as more and more investors seek alternatives beyond traditional stocks and bonds.

Crowdfunding platforms have made it possible for individuals to invest in early-stage companies, providing these start-ups with much-needed capital and support. In return, investors receive a stake in the company and the potential for significant returns on their investment.

As the industry continues to mature, equity crowdfunding platforms will expand their offerings and reach. By partnering with other financial institutions and offering a wider range of investment options, these platforms can tap into new pools of investors and provide start-ups with even greater access to capital.

Platforms that support diverse and minority-led start-ups could further boost innovation and growth in the start-up ecosystem.

Companies to Action

CircleUp

CrowdCube

ExitValley

Forge Global

Fundable

Mainvest

MicroVentures

Netcapital

OurCrowd

Republic

StartEngine

Together

Wefunder

Zanbato

