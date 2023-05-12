Investment in Clearpath Robotics supports full factory automation

Realizing smart factories by using autonomous mobile robots

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that it has made a strategic investment in Clearpath Robotics, a Canadian-based company that develops and sells autonomous mobile robots (AMR). Mitsubishi Electric aims to strengthen its support for complete factory optimization and automation by utilizing AMR systems and continue to contribute to the further development of manufacturing automation through open innovation and investments in companies with diverse ideas and advanced technologies.

Purpose of the Investment

In the global robotics market, as a solution to address labor shortages, the use of mobile robots is accelerating, especially in the logistics and manufacturing industries. Mobile robots are not only used for conveyance but through their connection to IT systems, such as factory and line simulation software, ERP, and MES, and they are becoming indispensable items for factory-wide optimization and complete automation.

Clearpath Robotics is a global leader in the development of AMR technology. Its ownership of OTTO Motors, an autonomous mobile robot brand for manufacturing facilities and warehouses, has been instrumental to the introduction of numerous AMR systems to the market.

Mitsubishi Electric, supported by partners such as Clearpath Robotics, is continuously evolving digital manufacturing through integrated solutions that utilize FA equipment, simulators, and other software using real and digital information. In the future, Mitsubishi Electric will envisage smart factories that integrate manufacturing and logistics to realize mass customized production and full factory automation by maximizing the use of the integrated solutions.

