Gilbane Building Company Welcomes Rachel Pest as Business Development Manager in Richmond, VA

Pest to Drive Strategic Growth and Support Client Relations in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (PRWEB) May 11, 2023

Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce Rachel Pest as a Business Development Manager based in Richmond, Virginia.

Rachel Pest has 14 years of vast experience in commercial and industrial construction, engineering, and manufacturing industries. She has a proven track record of developing influential relationships and delivering value for her clients. In her new role, she will work closely with operations to enhance and expand client relationships and gain market share in select public and private sectors.

"Rachel's experience in business development in Virginia will be a great asset as Gilbane continues to forge and maintain strong client relationships while enhancing our support of the broader community," said Maggie Reed, Vice President and Business Unit Leader Gilbane Building Company. "Rachel brings deep building experience, strong local knowledge, and a clear focus on driving strategic value to clients. She is an outstanding and exciting addition to our Richmond-based team."

"I am honored to join Gilbane, a family-oriented company with strong values of ethics, safety, inclusion, and diversity," said Rachel Pest, Business Development Manager Gilbane Building Company. "I look forward to supporting our clients and their project goals while championing our strategic goals across diverse market sectors. The Greater Richmond area has numerous opportunities, and I am excited to partner with our exceptional operations team and build on their success."

Ms. Pest holds a Bachelor of Science in business management from Longwood University and is a three-time National Champion Equestrian. She is active in several local organizations, including the Virginia Society of Healthcare Engineers (VSHE), the Greater Richmond Association of Commercial Real Estate (GRACRE), Commercial Real Estate for Women (CREW), and the American Heart Association.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services, from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.

Since 1993, Gilbane has delivered construction services in Virginia for clients across various market sectors, including commercial, government, cultural, education, healthcare, manufacturing/industrial, and life sciences. Our established relationships with local contractors and vendors, local and state authorities, and top professionals in Virginia's construction industry have resulted in satisfied clients and repeat business. Gilbane has a permanent Virginia office location in Richmond. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

