Custom’s Self-Service, Touch, and Mobile Solutions are ready to shake up the world of trendsetters

Quality and technology are key ingredients, it is essential to have the right solutions and awareness.”ATHENS, GREECE, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- May 11th – Athens, Greece- Custom Group is excited to announce the unveiling of their latest frictionless innovative solutions at the Athens Marriott Hotel on May 11th, catering to the evolving needs of the Greek vertical markets. With Greece leading the way in digital transformation, Custom is well-positioned to provide the latest and most innovative technologies to help companies improve their business. Custom Group has been a leader in printing and scanning automation technologies already run in over 76 countries worldwide.
One of the key technologies that Custom Group will be showcasing at the Custom Tech Tour in Athens is self-service and automated checkout solutions. These systems allow customers to complete their transactions quickly and easily without needing one-to-one staff assistance. The benefits of these solutions include a significant increase in total turnover, reduced queue times, labor cost savings, ultra-convenient management, and the best TCO. Custom's surveys have also shown that close to half of all shoppers under 45 years of age prefer to use self-service solutions, making it an essential technology for retailers to consider.
Custom Group's dedication to helping all kinds of retailers, from small to medium to large, is reflected in their commitment to innovation and value creation. With their wide range of technology solutions, including new printers, scanners, self-service, digital signage, buy online pick up in-store (BOPIS), interactive kiosks, linerless solutions, and real-time inventory management, Custom Group is well-equipped to support the Greek market in the best way possible. Attend the Custom Tech Tour in Athens and discover how Custom can help you improve your retail experience with the latest and most advanced retail technologies.
Custom Group and Diginet Unveil Exciting New Solutions at Exclusive Event at Athens Marriot Hotel.
Custom Group, a renowned leader in retail automation, joined forces with their esteemed partner Diginet to host an exclusive event showcasing their latest cutting-edge solutions. The event brought together more than 150 companies eager to discover the innovative offerings presented by Custom Group and Diginet, with a particular focus on the Greek market. As a key player in the industry, Custom Group has consistently provided integrated solutions for printing, scanning, and reading, as well as the automation of public services. With over 30 years of experience in retail automation, the company has gained a solid reputation for delivering exceptional value and pushing the boundaries of technological advancements.
Diginet, a trusted partner of Custom Group with deep understanding of the Greek market, has established a strong presence in Greece, supporting customers needs across various sectors to streamline their operations and enhance their experience. "We are thrilled to partner with Diginet and host this event to present our latest innovations to the Greek market," said Diana Lica Territory Manager Eastern Europe, Greece, Malta & Cyprus, "With Diginet's in-depth knowledge of the local landscape and our expertise in different markets, we are confident that our cooperation will empower Greek retailers to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry."
Diginet's CEO, Thanos Papageorgiou added, "Our partnership with Custom Group has been brilliant in delivering tailored solutions that address the unique needs of Greek retailers. This event is on act to our shared commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and hi-level service to our customers."
Custom Group and Diginet's event marks a significant milestone in their collaboration, solidifying their position as frontrunners in the Greek market and reinforcing their dedication to supporting customers in their digital transformation journey. Together, they offer a comprehensive range of solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's fast-paced and competitive retail landscape.
The 30 years of printing and scanning experiences highlights the diverse range of markets and sectors in which the Custom Group has successfully implemented its technology solutions, from fashion and luxury brands like Damiani, Bulgari, and Dolce & Gabbana, to industrial automation in the automotive sector, transportation systems with more of 500 different airports, finance and banking, leisure, and even ticketing for major sporting events. The Group's focus on providing stable, easily implemented, and innovative solutions has helped it establish long-term relationships with its clients, including the Calzedonia Group and major retail brands. These experiences emphasizes the critical importance of the Group's technology solutions, which are fundamental to the smooth operation of various industries and services, including retail, kiosk, industrial, transportation, lotteries, aviation, healthcare, banking and event ticketing. The Custom Group uses a 'dissemination' events to showcase their latest technological solutions present in over 76 countries worldwide. During the event, they presented recent highlights such as new printing technology, mobile solutions, innovative self-service kiosk solutions, and the development of new headquarters. The company is continually evolving and expanding its offering, focusing on people to create value and support for clients' businesses and the end user. Overall, Custom Group's human technology customized for people simplifies and improves everyday life by providing personalized solutions that people often encounter in their daily lives, such as receipts, tickets, and cash withdrawals at ATMs.
HIGHLIGHTS - 6 reasons why
1. newest advanced self-service Retail solutions;
2. 30-years of experience in Retail automation, 16 fiscal markets with multi-technology; ready for the new Greek fiscal law;
3. cutting-edge technology to quickly, efficiently respond to fit of hardware and services;
4. global expertise and One-Stop-Shop to maximize cross-selling and support all our partners;
5. worldwide Custom Service Center able to support all customers;
6. a great stock helpful for different needs with the best total cost ownership.
