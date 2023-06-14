Unlocking Success: Embrace Change with Custom Solutions showcased today for the Hungarian market at Danubius Arena Hotel
BUDAPEST, DANUBIUS HOTEL ARENA, 14th JUNE - PRESS MEETINGS & MUCH MORE
It is through sharing knowledge and embracing innovation that we can bridge gaps, and create a new future”PARMA, EMILIA ROMAGNA, ITALY, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Group is excited to announce the unveiling of their latest frictionless innovative solutions at the Budapest Danubius Hotel Arena on June 14th, catering to the evolving needs of the Hungarian vertical markets. With Hungary leading the way in digital transformation, Custom is well-positioned to provide the latest and most innovative technologies to help companies improve their business. Custom Group has been a leader in printing and scanning automation technologies already run in over 76 countries worldwide. One of the key technologies that Custom Group will be showcasing at the Custom Tech Tour in Budapest. These systems allow customers to complete their transactions quickly and easily without needing one-to-one staff assistance. The benefits of these solutions include a significant increase in total turnover, reduced queue times, labor cost savings, ultra-convenient management, and the best TCO. Custom's surveys have also shown that close to half of all shoppers under 45 years of age prefer to use self-service solutions, making it an essential technology for retailers to consider.
— Alessandro Mastropasqua - Head of Media & Institutional relations
Attend the Custom Tech Tour in Budapest and discover how Custom can help you improve your retail experience with the latest and most advanced retail technologies.Custom Group and Novoparts unveil exciting new solutions at exclusive event at Budapest Danubius hotel Arena.
Custom Group, a renowned leader in retail automation, joined forces with their esteemed partner Novoparts to host an exclusive event showcasing their latest cutting-edge solutions. As a key player in the industry, Custom Group has consistently provided integrated solutions for printing, scanning, and reading, as well as the automation of public services. With over 30 years of experience in retail automation, the company has gained a solid reputation for delivering exceptional value and pushing the boundaries of technological advancements.
Novoparts, a trusted partner of Custom Group with deep understanding of the Hungarian market, has established a strong presence in Hungary, supporting customer’s needs across various sectors to streamline their operations and enhance their experience. "We are thrilled to partner with Novoparts and host this event to present our latest innovations to the Hungarian market," said Diana Lica Territory Manager Eastern Europe, "With Novoparts in-depth knowledge of the local landscape and our expertise in different markets, we are confident that our cooperation will empower Hungarian System Integrators, SW Houses and Retailers to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry."
Novopart’s General Manager, Miklos Dubai added, "Our partnership with Custom Group has been brilliant in delivering tailored solutions that address the unique needs of Hungarian customers. This event is on act to our shared commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and high-level service to our customers."
Custom Group and Novoparts event marks a significant milestone in their collaboration, solidifying their position as frontrunners in the Hungarian market and reinforcing their dedication to supporting customers in their digital transformation journey. Together, they offer a comprehensive range of solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's fast-paced and competitive retail landscape.
The 30 years of printing and scanning experiences highlights the diverse range of markets and sectors in which the Custom Group has successfully implemented its technology solutions, from fashion and luxury brands like Damiani, Bulgari, and Dolce & Gabbana, to industrial automation in the automotive sector, transportation systems with more of 500 different airports, finance and banking, leisure, and even ticketing for major sporting events. The Group's focus on providing stable, easily implemented, and innovative solutions has helped it establish long-term relationships with its clients, including the Calzedonia Group and major retail brands. These experiences emphasize the critical importance of the Group's technology solutions, which are fundamental to the smooth operation of various industries and services, including retail, kiosk, industrial, transportation, lotteries, aviation, healthcare, banking and event ticketing. The Custom Group uses a 'dissemination' events to showcase their latest technological solutions present in over 76 countries worldwide. During the event, they presented recent highlights such as new printing technology, mobile solutions, innovative self-service kiosk solutions, and the development of new headquarters. Overall, Custom Group's human technology customized for people simplifies and improves everyday life by providing personalized solutions that people often encounter in their daily lives, such as receipts, tickets, and cash withdrawals at ATMs.
