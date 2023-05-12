Numbers Protocol Joins OV x Farfetch Accelerator: Advancing Web3 in Luxury Fashion
Numbers Protocol chosen for the prestigious OV x Farfetch Base Camp Accelerator, advancing Web3 solutions for the luxury fashion industry
Joining the Dream Assembly Base Camp validates our Web3 potential. We're excited to collaborate with FARFETCH and Outlier Ventures.”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Numbers Protocol, a company that uses blockchain technology to authenticate and establish the origin of digital media, has been selected to participate in the Dream Assembly Base Camp accelerator program. This program is powered by FARFETCH, a luxury fashion platform, and Outlier Ventures (OV), a leader in the Web3 ecosystem.
The Dream Assembly Base Camp accelerator program is a 12-week course designed to support and develop promising Web3 startups. These companies have the potential to revolutionize the world of luxury commerce. The immersive program provides a comprehensive approach tailored to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed in this rapidly evolving industry.
Numbers Protocol will significantly benefit from focused mentorship, valuable networking opportunities, and strong support in essential areas such as digital fashion, loyalty programs using tokens, immersive experiences, and the rapidly growing creator economy.
Through its participation in the accelerator program, Numbers Protocol will have exclusive access to the extensive network of mentors, technology experts, and investors of FARFETCH and Outlier Ventures. This valuable access presents an opportunity for the company to acquire resources and insights that will help it achieve its mission of transforming the Web3 space, with a particular focus on the luxury fashion industry.
Vera, the COO of Numbers Protocol, shared her excitement about the recent news. She expressed that being chosen for the Dream Assembly Base Camp program is a major accomplishment for their company. It confirms the potential of their innovative technology and recognizes the value it brings to the Web3 sphere. Vera also mentioned how thrilled they are to have the opportunity to work closely with FARFETCH and Outlier Ventures. They look forward to learning from industry leaders and contributing their unique expertise in blockchain technology for digital media authentication. Overall, it's an inspiring prospect for the team at Numbers Protocol.
This announcement comes when Numbers Protocol relentlessly pursues innovation in its blockchain technology solutions. The company's primary focus remains to ensure digital assets' provenance and effective rights management. Through its unwavering commitment to transparency and fairness in the digital media ecosystem, Numbers Protocol aligns seamlessly with the ambitions of the Dream Assembly Base Camp program. This alignment augurs well for the continued growth and success of the company as it strives to redefine the future of digital content authentication in the luxury fashion industry.
About Numbers Protocol
Numbers Protocol is a blockchain-based technology company committed to ensuring digital media's provenance and rights management. The company strives to create a transparent and fair digital media ecosystem, revolutionizing how creators manage and protect their digital assets.
