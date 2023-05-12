New Novel “Chasing Dignity” to Launch on May 13, 2023, Targeting Rigid Indian Caste System
EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully launching in India and getting a robust response from readers, Dr. Rachhpal Sahota is set to launch his novel ‘Chasing Dignity’ in the USA on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Where and When:
Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM EST (7:30 PM Indian Standard Time) at Hyatt Place, Blue Ash, OH, 11435 Reed Hartman
Hwy, Cincinnati, OH, USA, 45241:
Chasing Dignity, a New-Era-Dickensian Tale from India, is set in Punjab in the 1980s and 90s. It is the story of a young outcast boy who sets out to succeed in an intolerant Indian society. When Jaggi begins school, no one expects him to make it through primary school, including his teacher. However, despite their low caste, his proud mother is determined to help her son succeed. The story weaves through the centuries-old caste-based social structure still dominating Indian society. Along the way, Jaggi crosses paths with several strong-willed men and women who defy the social norms and help him along the way. But what does success mean for him? Can he achieve it, or does it even exist?
The novel is a powerful and inspiring story of resilience and courage in the face of adversity. Dr. Sahota hopes that his novel will help to raise awareness of the caste system and its effects on people’s lives and to inspire readers to stand up for their rights and fight for justice.
“Chasing Dignity offers an enriching reading experience and scores on all fronts: plot, characterization and setting, the conflict at the heart of the narrative gaining urgency to achieve a prudent resolution.” Simrita Dhir—a California-based academic and novelist. Her critically acclaimed novel The Rainbow Acres was on Amazon Memorable Books of 2018 list.
Mr. Baljit Balli, Proprietor of Tirchhi Nazar Media, the Publishers, discloses the event will hold a book discussion session, and prominent writers and experts will participate. Everyone, including critics, will surely love this book.
Babushahi’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BabushahiDotCom, will Live-Telecast the launch ceremony.
Note: Chasing Dignity will be available on Amazon in print and digital formats.
Media Contact:
Mobile: +919915177722; WhatsApp: +91-7888402170
https://Rachhpalsahota.blog
Baljit Balli, Proprietor & Editor
