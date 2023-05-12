Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,214 in the last 365 days.

DAF develops reasonable, religious accommodation requests appeals portal

ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) --  

To streamline the civilian reasonable accommodation, military religious accommodation, and all accommodation appeals processes, the Department of the Air Force has created the DAF Accommodation Portal.

Airmen, Guardians and civilians, as appropriate, will be able to apply for any of these options when the DAF-AP becomes active on May 15. The portal will centralize and facilitate processes, simplifying the tracking and review of accommodations requests and appeals.

The DAF-AP has been in development since September 2022, when Jan Baltrusaitis, chief of the DAF COVID-19 Task Force, identified the need for a “one-stop shop” for Airmen and Guardians to navigate their requests more easily.

“A number of accommodation processes were fragmented and difficult for servicemembers and approving officials to navigate without a standardized and transparent system of record,” Baltrusaitis said. “The service has seen an exponential increase in religious accommodation requests, and the portal offers a systemic automated solution to ensure our servicemembers and civilians are assisted in the most expeditious manner going forward."

With no additional cost to the service, the DAF COVID-19 Task Force created a consolidated portal for all accommodation requests using existing data platforms, available resources, and talent. Once active, the automated system will manage the current manual flow of requests between the applicants and their respective processing organizations. Additionally, it will digitally notify members at each step, including the appeals process and final decision, ensuring transparency of the entire process.

You just read:

DAF develops reasonable, religious accommodation requests appeals portal

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more