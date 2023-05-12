HealthPRO 2nd Annual Sustainability Rounds conference delivered tools, tactics for sustainable healthcare

OAKVILLE, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - HealthPRO's recent Sustainability Rounds conference challenged healthcare organizations from across the global supply chain to implement at least three achievable actions to improve sustainability in healthcare.

Navigating the Shift: Tools & Tactics for Sustainable Healthcare on April 25, 2023 brought together nearly 200 Canadian and international stakeholders to share tools and tactics to improve the health sector's impact on people and the planet. The virtual event featured topics such as tracking and measuring impact, the future of supplier requirements and steps health organizations could take to begin their sustainability journeys.

Keynote speaker Chris McLeod, CEO and Partner at Northern Strategic Partners, suggested all members of the health sector supply chain could draw sustainability lessons from the Indigenous approach to healthcare, which focuses on wholistic community wellness.

"When we talk about community wellness, we're talking about the strength of our people overall," McLeod said. "How do we provide care for our people – not just for me. We need to understand the cultural context of the communities we serve, including how procurement affects them or engages with them."

Polling feedback from conference participants reinforces a growing appetite to improve sustainability in the health sector. When asked, participants overwhelmingly and unanimously voted in favour of introducing changes to supplier requirements to include social and environmental commitments as an important aspect of landing contracts and expanding business.

"HealthPRO was proud to host this second annual event gathering stakeholders from across Canada and the globe," said Christine Donaldson, Interim President and CEO of HealthPRO. "We are committed to continue building knowledge and empowering all stakeholders to implement practical solutions to sustainability challenges."

Download the 2nd Annual Sustainability Rounds Report highlighting key takeaways:

HealthPRO 2nd Annual Sustainability Rounds Report

