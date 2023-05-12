Submit Release
CAIXA ANNOUNCES RECURRING NET INCOME OF R$ 1.9 BILLION IN 1Q23.

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the first quarter (1Q23).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I.  Recurring Net Income of R$ 1.9 billion in 1Q23;

II.  More than R$ 1.0 trillion of balance in the total loan portfolio, up by 16.6% YoY;

III.  R$ 685.0 billion of sustainable business portfolio in 1Q23, with more than 12 million operations;

IV.  Balance of R$ 659.3 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio, up by 14.4% YoY;  

V.  R$ 41.4 billion in mortgage loans contracts, up by 19.6% YoY;

VI.  R$ 21.3 billion provided in mortgage loans with SBPE (Brazilian System of Savings and Loans) resources, down by 0.3% YoY;

VII.  R$ 20.1 billion (includes subsidies) provided in mortgage loans with FGTS (Worker's Severance Fund) resources, up by 51.5% YoY;

VIII.  R$ 127.6 billion in total loan origination, up by 17.2% YoY;   

IX.  R$ 2.7 billion in Infrastructure credit contracts, up by 149.9% YoY;

X.  Balance of R$ 47.9 billion in Agro loans, up by 125.8% YoY;

XI.  Balance of 103.2 billion in Payroll-deductible loans, up by 20.4% YoY;

XII.  Assets under management totaled R$ 3.0 trillion, up by 8.1% YoY;

XIII.  CAIXA's assets totaled R$ 1.7 trillion, up by 11.1% YoY;

XIV.  Net Equity of R$ 124.5 billion, up by 5.4% YoY;   

XV.  CAIXA's loan portfolio with R$ 1.6 trillion in real collateral;

XVI.  92.5% of CAIXA's loans rated between AA-C, and 92% with real collateral, demonstrating the portfolio quality;   

XVII.  R$ 5.0 billion collected by CAIXA Lotteries in 1Q23, up by 0,4% YoY. Of the amount collected, R$ 2.0 billion were allocated for social purposes;

XVIII.  Basel ratio of 17.6% and Tier 1 Capital of 14.9% in 1Q23, 6.1 p.p. and 5.4 p.p. higher, respectively, than the regulatory minimum;

XIX.  R$ 119.4 billion in Social Benefits paid from January to April 2023;

XX.  R$ 53.6 billion in Bolsa Família benefits paid from January to April 2023 to R$ 21.3 million families.

WEBCAST FOR THE 1Q23 RESULTS: May 12 2023, 9:00 a.m. (US EDT)
https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=012ec9ac-b470-46a8-836a-b509cfee0b06 

1Q23 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caixa-announces-recurring-net-income-of-r-1-9-billion-in-1q23--301822947.html

SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal

