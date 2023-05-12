Lake County, Illinois Files Insulin Pricing Scheme Lawsuit

insulin overpricing scheme

In Illinois, 10% of the adult population suffers from diabetes, costing nearly $9 billion per year in medical expenses. In Lake County, Illinois, 11% of adults have the disease. Many of these people whose lives depend on insulin struggle to afford it.

Defendants Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Express Scripts, and OptumRx are accused of violating the state's Consumer Fraud Act and the RICO Act.

The mystery of how this country's exorbitant insulin prices persist in a climate of cheaper production and minimal R&D can be explained in a single word: greed. ”
— BRANDON BOGLE, ATTORNEY AND SHAREHOLDER, LEVIN PAPANTONIO RAFFERTY
PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) law firm announces it has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Lake County, Illinois, alleging that drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit manufacturers (PBMs) engaged in an "unfair and deceptive conspiracy" to orchestrate an insulin pricing scheme. The scheme created a "best of both worlds scenario" for its creators while inflating insulin prices in the throes of a diabetes epidemic.

The Complaint (Case No. 1:23-cv-2402) was filed in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division. The County has demanded a jury trial.

Lake County alleges that Defendants violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, among other claims. The County moved for injunctive relief against the Defendants to prevent future such violations. The County also seeks restitution, damages, disgorgement, and penalties, as well as punitive damages because "Defendants knowingly, willfully, wantonly, and intentionally harmed the health, well-being, and financial interests of Plaintiff Lake County and its Beneficiaries," the Complaint states.

How the Insulin Pricing Scheme Works

According to the Complaint, Lake County operated two health plans for employees, their dependents, and retirees. Through the plans' pharmacy benefits, the County shouldered a substantial share of beneficiaries' prescription drugs, including diabetes medications.
In this role, Lake County functioned as a payor and PBM client. Defendants' roles were as follows.

PBMs managed Lake County's prescription benefits. In this capacity, the PBMs' role is to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers and manage the County's drug spending.

PBMs maintain a list of covered medications, called a formulary. In theory, these companies' power to either include or exclude drugs in their formularies should motivate drug manufacturers to keep list prices low. PBMs also contract with pharmacies to dispense plan beneficiaries' purchased medications. A portion of the supposed shared savings on insulin and other medication costs goes to the PBMs as compensation.

Drug manufacturers produce insulin and set the list price for the medication.

According to the Complaint, the drug manufacturers artificially inflate their list prices and pay a significant portion of the inflated price to the PBMs in the form of rebates, discounts, credits, and various "fees" in order to earn and maintain a position on PBMs' formularies.
The Complaint alleges that using the Insulin Pricing Scheme, the manufacturer Defendants grow their revenues through access to formularies, which enable the manufacturers to sell more drugs without cutting into profits. PBMs pocket undisclosed payments from the manufacturers to place them on the formularies, and they receive unwarranted profits from pharmacies, as well as elevated margins and pharmacy-related fees.

This unfair and deceptive scheme results in false list prices for insulin--a life-sustaining drug--that payors like Lake County ultimately paid and continue to pay.

"The mystery of how this country's exorbitant insulin prices persist in a climate of cheaper production and minimal R&D can be explained in a single word: greed," said LPR Attorney and shareholder Brandon Bogle.

About Brandon Bogle

Brandon L. Bogle is an attorney and shareholder at Levin Papantonio and has focused the majority of his practice on mass tort litigation. Bogle has been actively involved in the litigation of multiple mass tort projects including, but not limited to, those involving the pharmaceutical products Trasylol, Fosamax, Yaz, Testosterone Replacement Therapy, and Opioids. In doing so, he has successfully represented thousands of plaintiffs in various products liability cases. He has also served as appellate counsel in multiple pharmaceutical cases and has conducted oral argument in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third and Ninth Circuit.

Sara Stephens
Levin Papantonio Rafferty
+ +1 281-744-6560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Lake County, Illinois Files Insulin Pricing Scheme Lawsuit

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sara Stephens
Levin Papantonio Rafferty
+ +1 281-744-6560
Company/Organization
Levin Papantonio Rafferty
316 South Baylen Street
Pensacola, Florida, 32502
United States
+1 281-744-6560
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Levin, Papantonio, Rafferty law firm has been representing the injured people of Pensacola since 1955. The firm has gained national recognition as one of the most successful personal injury firms in the country and has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and National Law Journal. The law firm’s attorneys handle lawsuits throughout the country involving prescription drugs, medical devices, medical malpractice, car accidents, and business litigation. Levin Papantonio Rafferty has earned more than $30 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, litigating against some of the largest corporations in the world. For questions about the firm’s legal practice, call 1 (800) 277-1193.

Visit the Levin Papantonio Rafferty website

More From This Author
Lake County, Illinois Files Insulin Pricing Scheme Lawsuit
Court Allows Expert Testimony in First AFFF Bellwether Trial Against 3M
Plaintiffs’ Attorneys Issue Statements Raising Concerns About J&J Settlement
View All Stories From This Author