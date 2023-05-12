Edge Starter from Search Labs. A simple, powerful product designed to make enterprise SEO accessible for small business.
Search Generative Experience (SGE) is the great AI unknown, Search Labs is working towards understanding what the organic search experience could become.
Generative Search Experience (GSE) is a new, yet uncertain entry into the toolbelt for websites wanting to expand their organic reach, the only problem is that we do not yet know what it looks like.”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing 'Edge Starter' by Search Labs: SEO Made Simple for New Businesses
— Everhardt Strauss
Search Labs, a leader in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and digital marketing consulting, is pleased to announce the launch of 'Edge Starter'. This product is designed to help businesses who are new to SEO navigate its complexities.
Guided by CEO and co-founder, Everhardt Strauss, 'Edge Starter' is focused on making SEO easy for new businesses. It sets up the necessary data tools for robust SEO analysis and strategy.
'Edge Starter' integrates key data sources - Google Search Console, Google Analytics, and Google Optimize - with Google Looker Studio. This ensures seamless data gathering and insight extraction. In doing so, 'Edge Starter' helps businesses improve their chances of being part of Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE).
In a world where AI plays a growing role in search models, it's crucial to produce relevant, rich content that appeals to a wide customer base. 'Edge Starter' helps businesses do just that.
"Many new businesses focus heavily on paid advertising, often ignoring relevance and thereby missing out on the benefits of organic search where the searcher is telling what their problem is. 'Edge Starter' is our solution for these businesses that are just starting their digital marketing journey." said Everhardt Strauss, CEO and co-founder of Search Labs. "We believe in the power of a strong SEO foundation for long-term success, and 'Edge Starter' is designed to provide it."
With 'Edge Starter', businesses can improve their online visibility on both Google and Bing, broadening their reach across important search platforms. It's a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to build a solid digital presence.
About Search Labs:
Search Labs is a trusted provider of SEO and digital marketing consultation services. Led by CEO Everhardt Strauss, Search Labs is committed to helping businesses of all sizes optimize their online presence. Focusing on organic search, Search Labs offers solutions designed to drive sustainable growth and data analysis.
Everhardt Matthee Strauss
Search Labs Pty Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube