Manchin Announces $3.1 Million to Enhance Water Quality, Upgrade Wastewater Infrastructure in West Virginia

May 11, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $3,150,175 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the town of Oceana. The funding will support statewide efforts to protect and improve water quality and upgrades to Oceana’s wastewater infrastructure.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink, fresh air to breathe and a safe living environment. I’m pleased the EPA is investing more than $3.1 million in bolstering statewide effort to enhance water quality, as well as supporting critical wastewater infrastructure upgrades in Oceana,” Senator Manchin said. “As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of communities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: