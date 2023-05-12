Celebrity Todd McKenney Teams up with Female-Founded Skincare Brand
Todd+Creates launching Award-winning Merindah Botanicals on Everyday Market from Woolworths
I am delighted to be bringing Merindah Botanicals to Everyday Market from Woolworths. We are passionate advocates for this brand.”LAUNCESTON, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tasmanian-based skincare brand, Merindah Botanicals, is excited to announce the launch of their range of simplified skincare products online at Everyday Market from Woolworths.
Merindah Botanicals is a natural skincare range for busy women who don’t have the time nor patience for lengthy and complicated skincare routines. The cruelty-free and vegan certified brand aims to make shopping for skincare easier and joining Everyday Market is a great way to reach time-poor women looking for smart solutions.
Designed to complement the existing food and grocery range at Woolworths.com.au, Everyday Market allows customers to add products from Partners to their online cart as they do the regular grocery shop and buy it all in one simple transaction.
The launch of Merindah Botanicals on Everyday Market is thanks to the partnership between Woolworths and Todd+Creates, the Australian-owned independent small-to-medium sized business (SME) product marketplace seller for Everyday Market, which brings local brands like Merindah Botanicals to a wider audience.
“I am delighted to be bringing Merindah Botanicals to Everyday Market from Woolworths. This Australian Made skincare brand has an offering that is 100% Natural, Peta-certified cruelty-free, vegan and pregnancy safe which are all powerful messages on exactly what Australian customers love when it comes to their skincare. We are passionate advocates for this brand, and are excited to see them grow with our partners at Everyday Market”, says Todd McKenney, Co-Founder of Todd+Creates.
Merindah Botanicals is leading the movement towards simpler beauty solutions by removing all the guesswork with their one-product-per-category skincare approach. Each product is designed to work for all skin types, making it simpler for consumers to find what they need. This streamlined approach means that consumers no longer have to worry about which product is right for them.
This Australian made brand also demonstrates the values of the culture – straight-forward and effective. "I believe skin care should be quick, simple and effective”, says the Director and founder Mel Driver “so we've removed the unnecessary complexity and all the BS, which saves time and money.” The 38 skincare awards show that Merindah Botanicals has not compromised on innovation or performance to deliver simple yet effective skincare.
Merindah Botanicals offers a selection of skincare sets based on routines - basic, complete and advanced - so everyone can find their perfect solution. With no more questions or decisions required when selecting products, this brand makes skin care easy and fuss free.
