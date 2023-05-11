Submit Release
Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 6200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:33 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took money from a cash register. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspect and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

