Wabbi Named to CyberTech 100 for Leadership in Application Security Posture Management for Financial Institutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wabbi, the leading application security posture management & orchestration company, announced today that it has been named in the CyberTech100 list for 2023. Sponsored by FinTech Global and now in its fourth year, the CyberTech100 is recognizes top 100 most innovative cybersecurity companies strengthening the cyber defenses of financial institutions worldwide as part of an integrated cyber risk management strategy.
More than 1,000 firms were considered for this year’s list and a panel of experts selected the finalists based on their ability to solve significant industry problems or generate cost and efficiency improvements in security. Wabbi was chosen for its comprehensive ASPM platform that enables enterprises to simplify the deployment of security in the software development lifecycle to improve application security efficacy and better manage risk.
“The recognition by FinTech Global is a testament to Wabbi’s leadership in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM),” said Wabbi CEO and Founder, Brittany Greenfield. “Wabbi’s unique approach to ASPM enables financial services to move beyond compliance-based risk management to risk management by design as part of the each organization's native software development lifecycle.”
The CyberTech100 list recognizes companies that are transforming cybersecurity with cutting-edge solutions. As the industry’s only end-to-end solution, Wabbi allows enterprises to analyze application and security data from throughout the software development lifecycle to improve visibility, provide context-based vulnerability management and enforce controls from a single platform. With Wabbi’s powerful orchestration capabilities, organizations can proactively manage risks, while keeping costs low.
“As challenges such as ransomware, phishing and data breaches still plague financial institutions, there has never been a more important time for businesses to use CyberTech solutions,” said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar. “With the average cost of data breaches being in the millions, it is critical firms look for the solutions that can guarantee their protection, particularly as the tough economic climate puts pressure on finances. This year’s CyberTech100 list arms companies with the necessary information to find the industry change-makers who are providing companies with the opportunity to be well protected against these threats.”
With its inclusion in 2023 CyberTech 100 list, Wabbi continues its commitment to helping financial institutions develop more secure code without sacrificing velocity or agility. Wabbi is featured on FinTech Global’s website along with all other winners of this year’s CyberTech 100 award. The full list can be found at https://fintech.global/cybertech100/
About Wabbi
An 2021 RSA Innovation Sandbox Finalist, Wabbi’s Continuous Security platform orchestrates and correlates all components of an application security program to bridge the gap between security and development. By analyzing existing product design architecture and security policies, Wabbi enables context-based management of application security enabling its end-to-end integration into the complete software development lifecycle, and ongoing dynamic management of it in real-time in responses to changes both in security requirements and at the application layer. This enables transparency in and prioritization of the security activities and remediation, with closed loop-integrations to reduce noise in existing security and development workflows.
Learn More at https://www.wabbisoft.com
Marcy Carl
