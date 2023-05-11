BETTER TOGETHER: NAKED INNOVATIONS AND EDIBLE PLANET VENTURES JOIN FORCES IN PIONEERING AGRIFOOD ECOSYSTEMS PARTNERSHIP

Naked Innovations Co-Founders Ryan Edwards and Laurie Tan Edible Planet Ventures CEO & Co-Founder Sharon Cittone

Driving systemic change in agrifood through innovation ecosystem building

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a collective network of over 50.000 agrifood stakeholders, Naked Innovations and Edible Planet Ventures today announced they have formed a novel partnership; combining their extensive knowledge and expertise in building agrifood ecosystems to challenge the siloed nature of the current global food system. The partnership unites their shared belief in the power of collaboration over competition to drive innovation, scale impact and radically transform the food system for a healthier planet and people.

Naked Innovations has a wealth of experience curating agrifood ecosystems for governments, research centres, public organisations, nonprofits and corporates. Edible Planet Ventures works with groups throughout the global food chain to help them connect, innovate and grow, by activating a vast network of strategic partners and offering resources to meet the needs of any company interested in shifting to sustainability. Through the partnership, they intend to scale their collective impact and lead an inclusive systemic shift.

“We believe in the power of partnering with brilliant people, who share our passion to empower agrifood transformation. Our partnership with Sharon, Edible Planet Ventures’ Founder, is an amazing example of that; we have long recognised and admired her work building and connecting agrifood ecosystems. I’ve already enjoyed learning so much with Sharon and now, through our partnership, we’re going to scale that!” - Ryan Edwards, CEO and Co-Founder of Naked Innovations

“Edible Planet’s ecosystem based approach for all of our work couldn’t have culminated into a better partnership. We are excited to partner with Ryan, Laurie and the Naked Innovations team to scale this concept to bring a new systemic approach to building ecosystems and accelerate innovation throughout the food chain.” - Sharon Cittone, CEO and founder of Edible Planet Ventures

Why Transform the Food System?

With the global food system more fragile than ever, a systemic shift in the way we produce, distribute and consume food is urgently needed. Increasing global population is putting pressure on already strained food supply chains, severe weather events resulting from climate change are leading to crop failures and unsustainable agricultural practices are degrading soil health and contributing to biodiversity loss. Furthermore, inequities and inefficiencies in food chains are leaving millions of people malnourished globally and creating significant levels of food waste.

Food System Transformation and Ecosystem Building:

Ecosystem building is a valuable innovation and system-change tool that works to bring together diverse stakeholders to share knowledge, resources and expertise that can accelerate the creation and adoption of new technologies, products and practices. Together, Naked Innovations and Edible Planet Ventures have developed a comprehensive ecosystem building service offering, designed to help those that want to build, grow and leverage their own innovation ecosystems.

By joining forces, Naked Innovations and Edible Planet Ventures are leading by example; sharing their own expertise and resources to build successful agrifood ecosystems, capable of accelerating the transition to a more sustainable and regenerative food system.

ABOUT NAKED INNOVATIONS

Naked Innovations is an innovation consultancy based in Barcelona, Spain, dedicated to driving food-system transformation. Their work focuses on three core areas: Talent Incubation, Venture Enabling, and Ecosystem Curation.

Since launching, they have worked with diverse groups of stakeholders across the food system including corporates, government organisations, non-profits, research institutions and startups. In addition to empowering entrepreneurs to scale 200+ impact startups, they have successfully built a network of over 5400 agrifood contacts and acquired a group of 20+ expert collaborators. Their multinational team of ‘co-creators, fresh-thinkers, disruptors, shakers and provocateurs’ have over 170 years of collective experience in agrifood and are passionate about creating a regenerative food system that aligns planet & people.

Contact

info@NakedInnovations.eu

https://www.nakedinnovations.eu/

ABOUT EDIBLE PLANET VENTURES

Edible Planet Ventures is a platform solely dedicated to Food Innovation where startups, corporations, investors, chefs, HO.RE.CA. industry management, organizations, and policymakers can share, demo, and discuss their latest groundbreaking food solutions, from farm to fork. They bring extensive expertise and design around the globe to ensure a better food system for all.

Edible Planet works with groups throughout the global food chain to champion solutions, accelerate innovation and growth.

Through their vast network and strategic partnerships, they offer resources to meet the needs of any company interested in shifting to sustainability. Their services include strategic innovation, acceleration and venturing, events and experience planning, startup growth, and mentorship. Furthermore Edible Planet Ventures publishes the’ successful podcast FoodTech Junkies, available on all the available platforms

Contact

info@edibleplanetventures.com

www.edibleplanetventures.com