SACRAMENTO — Californians now have a free, confidential way to find lifesaving, high-quality addiction treatment to meet their unique needs. The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) today launched a partnership with national nonprofit Shatterproof and Blue Shield of California to help combat the substance use crisis, keep Californians safe, and provide recovery resources to those in need.
###
You just read:
California Launches New Lifesaving Tools and Resources for Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.