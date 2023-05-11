Withdrawn/Expired Guidances (Drugs)

Nonclinical Considerations for Mitigating Nonhuman Primate Supply Constraints Arising from the COVID-19 Pandemic* 02/24/2022 05/11/2023

Development of Abbreviated New Drug Applications During the COVID-19 Pandemic--Questions and Answers 04/21/2021 05/11/2023

Protecting Participants in Bioequivalence Studies for Abbreviated New Drug Applications During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency 01/15/2021 05/11/2023

Review Timelines for Applicant Responses to Complete Response Letters When a Facility Assessment Is Needed During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Guidance for Industry 12/21/2020 05/11/2023

Resuming Normal Drug and Biologics Manufacturing Operations During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency* 09/10/2020 05/11/2023

Good Manufacturing Practice Considerations for Responding to COVID-19 Infection in Employees in Drug and Biological Products Manufacturing* 06/19/2020 05/11/2023

Statistical Considerations for Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency 06/17/2020 05/11/2023

Effects of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency on Formal Meetings and User Fee Applications--Questions and Answers 05/27/2020 05/11/2023

Temporary Policy for Compounding of Certain Drugs for Hospitalized Patients by Outsourcing Facilities During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency 04/06/2020 05/11/2023

Temporary Policy for Compounding of Certain Drugs for Hospitalized Patients by Pharmacy Compounders not Registered as Outsourcing Facilities During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Guidance for Industry 04/20/2020 05/11/2023

Temporary Policy Regarding Non-Standard PPE Practices for Sterile Compounding by Pharmacy Compounders not Registered as Outsourcing Facilities During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency 04/10/2020 05/11/2023

Temporary Policy on Repackaging or Combining Propofol Drug Products During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency 04/22/2020 05/11/2023

Temporary Policy on Prescription Drug Marketing Act Requirements for Distribution of Drug Samples During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency* 06/08/2020 05/11/2023

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency: General Considerations for Pre-IND Meeting Requests for COVID-19 Related Drugs and Biological Products 05/11/2020 05/11/2023

Exemption and Exclusion from Certain Requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency 04/30/2020 05/11/2023

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Policy on COVID-19-Related Sanitation Tunnels 02/08/2022 05/11/2023

Testing of Glycerin for Diethylene Glycol 5/02/2007 5/09/2023

Policy for Temporary Compounding of Certain Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer Products During the Public Health Emergency 2/10/2021 12/31/2021

Temporary Policy for Manufacture of Alcohol for Incorporation Into Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer Products During the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19) Guidance for Industry 3/24/2020 12/31/2021

Guidance for Industry: Temporary Policy for Preparation of Certain Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer Products During the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19) 3/19/2020 12/31/2021

Enforcement Policy – OTC Sunscreens Drug Products Marketed Without an Approved Application 5/23/2018 9/24/2021

Safety Assessment for IND Safety Reporting Guidance for Industry 12/17/2015 6/25/2021

Waiver of In Vivo Bioavailability and Bioequivalence Studies for Immediate-Release Solid Oral Dosage Forms Based on a Biopharmaceutics Classification System. Guidance for Industry 12/26/2017 5/11/2021

Established Conditions: Reportable CMC Changes for Approved Drug and Biologic Products 6/01/2015 5/11/2021

Direct-to-Consumer Television Advertisements--FDAAA DTC Television Ad Pre-Dissemination Review Program 6/1/2000 2/25/2020

Waivers of the Single, Shared System REMS Requirement; Draft Guidance for Industry 6/1/2028 2/25/2021

Content and Format for Geriatric Labeling 10/05/2001 9/15/2020

Classifying Significant Postmarketing drug safety issues 3/01/2012 4/20/2020

Immunotoxicology Evaluation of Investigational New Drugs 11/01/2002 2/19/2020

Diabetes Mellitus -- Evaluating Cardiovascular Risk in New Antidiabetic Therapies to Treat Type 2 Diabetes 12/1/2008 3/9/2020

Diabetes Mellitus: Developing Drugs and Therapeutic Biologics for Treatment and Prevention 3/1/2008 3/9/2020

Target Product Profile -- A Strategic Development Process Tool 3/30/2007 12/13/2019

Qualification Process for Drug Development Tools 1/6/2014 12/13/2019

Acceptance of Foreign Clinical Studies 3/01/2001 12/06/2019

CPG Sec. 400.400 Conditions Under Which Homeopathic Drugs May be Marketed 3/01/1995 10/24/2019

Analgesic Indications: Developing Drugs and Biological Products 2/14/2014 08/23/2019

Guidelines for the Clinical Evaluation of Hypnotic Drugs 9/01/1997 08/23/2019

Providing Regulatory Submissions in Electronic Format—Submission of Manufacturing Establishment Information 12/29/2016 07/22/2019

Analgesic Indications: Developing Drug and Biological Products 02/05/2014 06/20/2019

Establishing Pregnancy Exposure Registries 08/01/2002 05/08/2019

In-Vivo Bioequivalence Studies Based on Population and Individual Bioequivalence Studies 12/30/1997 06/10/1999

Attachment D – Application, Product, and Establishment Fees: Common Issues and Their Resolution 12/16/1994 11/08/2017

New Drug Evaluation Guidance Document: Refusal to File 07/12/1993 05/19/2017

Skin Irritation and Sensitization Testing of Generic Transdermal Drug Products; Availability 02/26/1999 02/03/2000

Female Sexual Dysfunction: Clinical Development of Drug Products for Treatment 05/16/2000 07/28/2010

Part 11, Electronic Records; Electronic Signatures, Electronic Copies of Electronic Records 11/12/2002 02/04/2003

Guideline for the Clinical Evaluation of Analgesic Drugs 12/01/1992 08/05/2003

Q1F: Stability Data Package for Registration Applications for Climactic Zones III and IV 06/14/2002 11/21/2003

Clinical Evaluation of Antacid Drugs 04/01/1978 07/20/2004

Clinical Evaluation of Antidiarrheal Drugs 09/01/1977 07/20/2004

Clinical Evaluation of Gastric Secretory Depressant (GSD) Drugs 09/01/1977 07/20/2004

Clinical Evaluation of Laxative Drugs 04/01/1978 07/20/2004

Clinical Evaluation of Radiopharmaceutical Drugs 10/01/1981 07/20/2004

FDA Requirements for Approval for Drugs to Treat Superficial Bladder Cancer 06/01/1989 07/20/2004

Clozapine Tablets: In Vivo Bioequivalence and In Vitro Dissolution Testing 12/30/2003 04/01/2011

Preclinical Development of Antiviral Drugs 11/01/1990 07/06/2005

Preclinical Development of Immunomodulatory Drugs for Treatment of HIV Infection and Associated Disorders 09/04/1992 12/29/2005

Conjugated Estrogens, USP: LC-MS Method for Both Qualitative Chemical Characterization and Documentation of Qualitative Pharmaceutical Equivalence 03/09/2000 08/12/2005

Organization of an Abbreviated New Drug Application 03/02/1999 11/18/2005

BACPAC I: Intermediates in Drug Substance Synthesis; Bulk Actives Postapproval Changes: Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Information 02/01/2001 06/01/2006

Drug Product: Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Information 01/01/2003 06/01/2006

Drug Substance: Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Information 01/01/2004 06/01/2006

Format and Content of the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Section of an Application 02/01/1987 06/01/2006

Stability Testing of Drug Substances and Drug Products 06/01/1998 06/01/2006

Submission of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Information for Synthetic Peptides 11/01/1994 06/01/2006

Submitting Documentation for the Stability of Human Drugs and Biologics 02/01/1987 06/01/2006

Providing Electronic Submissions in Electronic Format - ANDAs 06/27/2002 09/29/2006

Providing Electronic Submissions in Electronic Format - NDAs 01/28/1999 09/29/2006

Providing Regulatory Submissions in Electronic Format -- Annual Reports NDAs and ANDAs 08/28/2003 09/29/2006

Q1F: Stability Data Package for Registration Applications for Climactic Zones III and IV 07/01/2004 07/05/2006

Clinical Evaluation of Weight-Control Drugs 09/01/1996 02/15/2007

Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (Adults and Children) 04/01/1988 05/29/2008

Labeling OTC Skin Protectant Drug Products 06/04/2003 08/04/2008

Guidelines for Preclinical and Clinical Evaluation of Agents Used in the Prevention or Treatment of Postmenopausal Osteoporosis 02/11/2004 12/02/2009

Continuous Marketing Applications: Pilot 1 – Reviewable Units for Fast Track Products under PDUFA 10/06/2003 04/09/2010

Continuous Marketing Applications: Pilot 2 – Scientific Feedback and Interactions during Development of Fast Track Products under PDUFA 11/22/2004 04/09/2010

Continuous Marketing Applications: Pilot 2 – Scientific Feedback and Interactions during Development of Fast Track Products under PDUFA; Paperwork Reduction Act Burden Statement 06/17/2003 04/09/2010

Clinical Evaluation of Lipid – Altering Agents 08/14/1998 04/16/2010

Recommendations for Complying with the Pediatric Rule (21 CFR 314.55(a) and 601.27(a)) 12/04/2000 08/09/2010

Labeling Guidance for OTC Topical Drug Products for the Treatment of Vaginal Yeast Infections (Vulvovaginal Candidiasis) 06/01/1998 10/17/2011

Consumer-Directed Broadcast Advertising of Restricted Devices 01/26/2004 08/09/2010

Guideline on Validation of the Limulus Amebocyte Lysate Test 12/01/1987 06/17/2011

Guideline for Validation of Amebocyte Lysate Test as an End-Product Endotoxin Test for Human and Animal Parenteral Drugs, Biological Products, and Medical Devices 12/01/1987 07/08/2011

Conducting a Clinical Safety Review of a New Product Application and Preparing a Report on the Review 09/01/2009 09/21/2011

Drug Interaction Studies - Study Design, Data Analysis, and Implications for Dosing and Labeling 09/12/2006 02/21/2012

In Vivo Drug Metabolism/Drug Interaction Studies - Studn Design, Data Analysis and Recommendations for Dosing and Labeling 11/24/1999 02/21/2012

Drug Metabolism/Drug Interaction Studies in the Drug Development Process: Studies In Vitro 04/07/1997 02/21/2012

Cholestyramine Powder In Vitro Bioequivalence 01/15/1993 03/01/2012

Consumer-Directed Broadcast Advertising Questions and Answers 08/09/1999 09/08/2012

Lupus Nephritis Caused By Systemic Lupus Erythematosus--Developing Medical Products for Treatment 06/22/2010 06/27/2012

Manufacturing, Processing, or Holding Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients 04/17/1998 08/07/2013

Powder Blends and Finished Dosage Units - Stratified In-Process Dosage Unit Sampling and Assessment 11/07/2003 08/07/2013

Forms for Registration of Producers of Drugs and Listing of Drugs in Commercial Distribution 05/15/2001 08/07/2013

Disclosing Information Provided to Advisory Committees in Connection With Open Advisory Committee Meetings Related to the Testing or Approval of New Drugs and Convened by CDER, Beginning on January 1, 2000 12/22/1999 08/07/2013

Evaluating Clinical Studies of Antimicrobials in the Division of Anti-Infective Drug Products 02/20/1997 08/07/2013

Empiric Therapy of Febrile Neutropenia; Developing Antimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Lyme Disease—Developing Antimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Secondary Bacterial Infections of Acute Bronchitis—Developing Antimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Streptococcal Pharyngitis and Tonsillitis; Developing Antimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections; Developing Antimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Uncomplicated Gonorrhea—Developing Antimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis; Developing Antimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Bacterial Vaginosis; Developing Antimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Acute Bacterial Meningitis; Developing Antimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Acute or Chronic Bacterial Prostatitis; Developing Antimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Developing Antimicrobial Drugs - General Considerations for Clinical Trials 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections - Developing Antimicrobial Drugs For Treatment 07/22/1998 08/07/2013

Labeling Over-the-Counter Human Drug Products; Updating Labeling in ANDA's 02/22/2001 08/07/2013

Inhalation Drug Products Packaged in Semipermeable Container Closure Systems 07/25/2002 08/07/2013

Listed Drugs, 30-Month Stays, and Approval of ANDAs and 505(b)(2) Applications Under Hatch-Waxman, as Amended by the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement, and Modernization Act of 2003-Questions and Answers

11/19/2004 08/07/2013

Draft Guidance for Industry on Referencing Discontinued Labeling for Listed Drugs in Abbreviated New Drug Applications 10/26/2000 08/07/2013

Submission of Patent Information for Certain Old Antibiotics 12/03/2008 08/07/2013

Qualifying for Pediatric Exclusivity Under Section 505A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act 10/01/1999 08/07/2013

Labeling OTC Human Drug Products - Submitting Requests for Exemptions and Deferrals 12/19/2000 10/28/2013

Enforcement Policy During Implementation of Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act 11/23/1998 09/22/2008

Providing Electronic Submissions in Electronic Format - ANDAs 06/07/2002 06/11/2008

Providing Electronic Submissions in Electronic Format - NDAs 01/28/1999 06/11/2008

Providing Regulatory Submissions in Electronic Format -- Annual Reports NDAs and ANDAs 08/28/2003 06/11/2008

Phenytoin/Phenytoin Sodium Capsules, Tablets and Suspension In Vivo Bioequivalence and In Vitro Dissolution Testing 12/01/2005 06/05/2014

Development of Parathyroid Hormone for the Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis 06/14/2000 04/07/2015

Referencing Discontinued Labeling for Listed Drugs in Abbreviated New Drug Applications 10/26/2000 04/07/2015

Accelerated Approval Products —Submission of Promotional Materials 03/26/1999 05/06/2015

Providing Regulatory Submissions in Electronic Format - Prescription Drug Advertising and Promotional Labeling 01/01/2001 05/06/2015

Comparability Protocols - Protein Drug Products and Biological Products - Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Information 09/05/2003 05/06/2015

Notification to FDA of Issues that May Result in a Prescription Drug or Biological Product Shortage 02/21/2012 05/06/2015

Providing Regulatory Submissions in Electronic Format - General Considerations 10/01/2003 05/06/2015

Genotoxic and Carcinogenic Impurities in Drug Substances and Products: Recommended Approaches 12/16/2008 05/28/2015

Using FDA-Approved Patient Labeling in Consumer-Directed Print Advertisements 02/09/2015 08/06/2015

Malaria: Developing Drug and Nonvaccine Biological Products for Treatment and Prophylaxis 06/07/2007 10/13/2015

Vaccinia Virus - Developing Drugs to Mitigate Complications from Smallpox Vaccination 03/09/2004 03/05/2016

Exercise Induced Bronchospasms (EIB) Development of Drugs 02/20/2002 05/10/2016

Classifying Resubmissions in Response to Action Letters 05/14/1998 05/27/2016

Photosafety Testing 05/07/2003 05/27/2016

Interim Product Reporting for Human Drug Compounding Outsourcing Facilities Under Section 503B of the Federal, Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act 12/04/2013 06/30/2016

Aerosol Steroid Products Safety Information in Prescription Drug Advertising and Promotional Labeling 01/12/1998 10/21/2016

Assessment of Male-Mediated Developmental Risk for Pharmaceuticals 06/12/2015 11/18/2016

Information Program on Clinical Trials for Serious or Life-Threatening Diseases and Conditions; Final 03/18/2002 09/22/2017

Information Program on Clinical Trials for Serious or Life-Threatening Diseases and Conditions; Revision 1 01/27/2004 09/22/2017

M4: Granularity Annex: Final 10/01/2005 10/04/2017

Drug Safety Information – FDA’s Communication to the Public -Draft 03/08/2012 12/04/2017

Drug Safety Information – FDA’s Communication to the Public - Final 03/02/2007 12/04/2017

Formal Meetings Between the FDA and Sponsors or Applicants - Final 05/19/2009 12/27/2017

Formal Meetings Between the FDA and Sponsors or Applicants of PDUFA Products- Draft 03/10/2015 12/27/2017

Updating Labeling for Susceptibility Test Information in Systemic Antibacterial Drug Products and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Devices 07/02/2009 12/13/2017

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Developing Drugs for Treatment (Revised Draft) 05/19/2016 03/26/2018

Sinusitis: Designing Clinical Development Programs of Nonantimicrobial Drugs for Treatment 11/01/2006 04/19/2018

Pediatric Oncology Studies In Response to a Written Request 06/21/2000 04/30/2018

Formal Meetings Between the FDA and Biosimilar Biological Product Sponsors or Applicants 11/17/2015 06/04/2018

Noncontraceptive Estrogen Drug Products for the Treatment of Vasomotor Symptoms and Vulvar and Vaginal Atrophy Symptoms – Recommended Prescribing Information for Health Care Providers and Patient Labeling 11/16/2005 06/07/2018

Statistical Approaches to Evaluate Analytical Similarity Guidance for Industry 09/21/2017 06/21/2018