Grgich Hills Estate Celebrates Violet Grgich on Mother's Day
Mother's Day Tribute Recognizing the Woman Behind the Wine
I believe that wine is part of a healthy, happy and long life. Wine brings people together and makes them happy, which makes my job extraordinarily fulfilling”RUTHERFORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, Grgich Hills Estate Winery takes a moment to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Violet Grgich, a devoted mother, President and CEO of the winery and daughter of world-renowned winemaker Miljenko “Mike” Grgich and noted philanthropist Tatiana Grgich.
As a first-generation American and daughter of Croatian immigrants, Violet leads with certain principles: diversity, inclusivity, kinship, and with service and support of Grgich Hills’ global community top of mind. From her humanitarian work internationally, to her support as a board member for Music in the Vineyards, Violet has focused on marrying her passions with the enrichment of her communities.
The storied Grgich history is peppered with examples of how agriculture can be transformative, not only to the visionaries who pursue it, but to the entire communities they serve. Violet is an industry leader pointing the way forward and demonstrating how modern wineries can forge a path that is both environmentally positive while also being socially responsible. She is taking the winery to new heights of quality wine production through the introduction of regenerative farming principles that have been recognized and certified by the very stringent Regenerative Organic Certification. Violet leads a talented team whose pursuit of regenerative organic farming indicates the winery’s constant drive to better understand how to care for the land and by extension, those who inhabit it. “I remember when my child was born, his favorite food was grapes, and I would see him going to vineyards and he would like to reach up and try to get the grapes, and I thought, wow, I am so happy that it is safe for him to do so. It is so natural. He is not going to get hurt, he is doing the healthiest thing in the world”, said Violet.
Inspired by the work of her mother Tatiana, Violet has also taken an active role in humanitarian organizations, currently as one of WIRED’s board members, an organization of which her mother was a founding member. Its mission is to bring medical and health education free of charge to underserved communities around the world. Additionally, she supports Roots of Peace, whose mission is to “cultivate peace through agriculture,” particularly in countries that have been affected by war.
Roots of Peace became a natural partner for the Grgich family, who have generations of farming in their family tree. The Grgich family still feel wholly connected to their Croatian roots, much of which are the origin of her father’s expertise and passion in winemaking. Violet has been dedicated to maintaining a connection to this origin, and in her work with Heidi Kuhn and Roots of Peace, has led as a shining example of how the winemaking industry can shepherd social and cultural transformation that reaches far beyond Napa Valley.
Violet’s passion for wine began at an early age, as she literally grew up working in the vineyards and cellar. She spent her summers at the winery, doing everything from bottling line work to laboratory analysis and working in the tasting room.
Attending the University of California, Davis, Violet earned a BA in music while taking classes in biology, chemistry, and ecology. After graduation, she returned home to Grgich Hills to continue her education in the wine business, learning about daily operations of the winery. She received her Master of Music in harpsichord at Indiana University, and then joined the winery full-time in 1988. She is now responsible for managing the winery.
She says that she has the ideal job. “I believe that wine is part of a healthy, happy and long life. Wine brings people together and makes them happy, which makes my job extraordinarily fulfilling”, said Violet.
As we celebrate Mother's Day, Violet Grgich reminds us of the importance of inclusivity, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility, both in the winemaking industry and beyond. The Grgich Hills Estate Winery team is inspired by Violet's leadership, and her passion for making the world a better place through wine, music, and humanitarian work is an inspiration to us all.
About Grgich Hills Estate:
Grgich Hills Estate was founded after Vintners Hall of Fame inductee Miljenko “Mike” Grgich first earned world-wide recognition when the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay that he crafted won the 1976 Paris Tasting, beating the best of France and drawing international attention to the Napa Valley. Mike then partnered with Austin Hills of the Hills Bros. Coffee family in the pursuit of creating the best wines in the world and chose Independence Day, July 4, 1977, to launch their family-owned-and-operated winery.
Today, Grgich Hills Estate is 100% estate grown and certified organic, incorporating biodynamic principles in farming practices and a Napa Valley leader in Regenerative Organic Agriculture. Referred to as "Organic Plus,” regenerative farming is a science-driven approach focused on no-till soil management, building organic matter to sustain microbial life, incorporating livestock and biodiversity, and caring for people who work in the fields and winery. Recognized as one of the world’s "Top 100 Wineries" by Wine & Spirits Magazine in 2022, Grgich Hills Estate is a leading force in the Regenerative Organic Agriculture movement worldwide, a key component of combating climate change, and continues to build a business that will benefit our children, our community, our environment, and lovers of fine wine into the future.
