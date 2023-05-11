Submit Release
Governor Carney Ends Public Health Emergency


WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday ended the State of Delaware Public Health Emergency order. The order will be lifted at 6:00 p.m. on May 11, 2023.

“Today we are ending the public health emergency here in Delaware. This is consistent with the ending of the federal public health emergency, and with Delaware’s continued progress in moving beyond COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “Thank you to each and every Delawarean who helped us get to where we are today.” 

Visit Governor Carney’s website to view the Public Health Emergency termination order. 


