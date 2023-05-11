Global Speaker & Author Jen Groover Combats Employee Attraction & Retention Crisis
Serial Entrepreneur Jen Groover launches The MORE Method, a proprietary employee development model that empowers and retains talent.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jen Groover, Global Speaker, Author of The MORE Method & Serial Entrepreneur has been helping companies, across all industries, develop talent, for over 25 years; from onboarding, through the entire lifecycle of the employee. Her mission is to design and implement employee development training that helps attract and retain the best talent while also helping current employees maximize their potential.
The problem many companies are facing today is that they are trying to solve their talent problems through old models and philosophies that no longer work. In response to this, Jen created a proprietary model that combines training in self-mastery through emotional intelligence, awareness of others, effective communication skills, resiliency and more. This type of ongoing training creates greater loyalty from employees as well as empowers them to be more self-directed and self-motivated in order to shift from a “job mindset” to a “career path” mindset so leaders gain clarity into how each person can make an impact.
What sets Jen apart from her competition is not only her expertise in understanding behavioral sciences but also her business acumen which allows her team to troubleshoot problems quickly while creating solutions for better overall cultures where people not only survive but thrive!
Here are five reasons why she believes employee develop is important:
• Develops deeper loyalty with employees by providing opportunities for growth within the organization
• Increases job satisfaction among employees
• Helps develop strong communication skills so teams can collaborate effectively
• Enhances an employee's ability to take initiative which leads to higher productivity levels
• Empowers employees with knowledge about how their roles fit into the big picture
Jen's latest book, "The MORE Method", offers practical advice on how organizations can build better cultures while teaching high performers how they can maximize their potential. Jen offers workshops and keynotes at speaking engagements around the world where she offers insight into her unique approach for developing successful teams within any organization.
If you are interested in contacting Jen for her services, please contact info@jengroover.com
----
TodaysMarketLeaders.com (https://www.todaysmarketleaders.com) is committed to finding new and exciting business stories to publish, delivering exclusive content to our viewers in 3,900 local and national news outlets.
Jen Groover
Groover Media
+1 610-256-9100
jen@jengroover.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
LinkedIn
Jen Groover Bio Reel