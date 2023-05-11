Experience transformative and inspired live events with Ray Bloch Productions, a renowned NYC corporate event production company

Ray Bloch Production fuses strategy with client goals to deliver unforgettable live events. It's all about the experience.

Passionately creative, insatiably curious, and fiercely dedicated to client success, transformative experiential agency Ray Bloch Productions ushers in a new era of live event production. Ray Bloch Production utilizes unique and innovative strategies to bring to life each client’s vision of their event. The result is a record of memorable experiences and a reputation for excellence in event production.

New York City is the hub of jaw-dropping events that redefine the event production industry. As an established live event production company, Ray Bloch Productions sets standards for corporate event production with cutting-edge approaches. The event agency harnesses innovative strategies to produce events like never seen before. Ray Bloch Productions boasts over six decades of experience in event planning and production. With its rich background, the event production company has garnered rave reviews from clients and industry insiders who consider the agency a reliable partner for live events.

As Ray Bloch Productions explains, live events are the key to developing connections in a more personalized way. At the same time, corporate events help businesses boost brand recognition and loyalty with their target audience and partners. By offering seamless event production services, Ray Bloch Productions helps create inspired business meetings, conferences, Upfronts, Newfronts, marketing events, fundraisers, galas, and more. The corporate event production company caters to associations, non-profit organizations, brands, and individuals.

“We deliver content and messaging to live audiences through creating, designing, and producing live events.”

Led by a team of experienced event planners, strategists, and designers, Ray Bloch Productions builds events that connect its clients to their target audience. Each event aims to create an immersive experience that checks all the boxes on the client’s list, from design flare to engaging messaging and budgets. To deliver unforgettable experiences, the event and production company leverages its knowledge of the corporate landscape. It works closely with clients to build entertaining events that communicate the intended message.

“We engage, inspire, delight, and motivate everyone involved, including our clients, and we do it with firm fiscal stewardship and transparency. It’s all about the experience.”

Ray Bloch Productions’ fresh perspective on event production has left a lasting impression on its clients, who praise the agency for delivering real impact, offering personal services, and creating spectacular events within the client’s budget. The experiential agency has produced major corporate conferences, special events, and concerts in the US, Europe, and Asia for major clients like The New York Times, Telemundo Media, TIME Magazine, Bayer, Coca-Cola, JPMorgan Chase, American Heart Association, Vogue, and many others.

The New York City event production company has also organized private performances for celebrities like Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Stephen Colbert, Usher, and many others. Speakers include Tom Cruise, George W. Bush, Kofi Annan, Bill Gates, Steven Spielberg, and more.

With an eye for detail, strategic thinking, and a proven success and innovation track record, Ray Bloch Productions has become a reputable event agency in the NYC corporate event production scene. Visit Ray Bloch Productions to learn more about their unrivaled commitment to creating transformational events.

Media Contact

Ray Bloch Productions

Jennifer

United States