Gamida Cell Announces the Date of Its First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Webcast

Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA, a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide an update on the company.

To access the conference call, please register here and be advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the "Investors & Media" section of the Gamida Cell website at www.gamida-cell.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event, for approximately 30 days.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. The company's proprietary nicotinamide (NAM) technology leverages the properties of NAM to enhance and expand cells, creating allogeneic cell therapy products and candidates that are potentially curative for patients with hematologic malignancies. These include Omisirge®, an FDA-approved nicotinamide modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy, and GDA-201, an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

