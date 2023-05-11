Dayta, Leading Marketing Agency, Welcomes Jeff Gau, Patti Gartland, and Steve Windfeldt to its Board of Directors

Dayta is a premier B2B marketing services provider offering scalable fractional marketing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Dayta is adding three seasoned professionals to its Board of Directors.

Dayta is a fractional marketing partner of numerous small and medium-sized businesses. Its prime offering comprises strategic consulting and a host of marketing-oriented services. Focused on sustainable growth and continuously expanding into new fields, Dayta is welcoming new members to its Board of Directors – professionals with extensive knowledge of technology, business development, and marketing who are committed to ensuring Dayta is pursuing the best strategic direction.

Dayta has demonstrated exceptional results and experienced rapid growth in recent years. The company sought some of the brightest minds in the local business community to reaffirm its commitment to providing its clients with the best marketing services available in the market.

Dayta is announcing Jeff Gau, Patti Gartland, and Steve Windfeldt as the newest members of the Dayta Board with decades of experience. Jeff Gau is the chairman at Marco Technologies headquartered in St. Cloud, MN, Patti Gartland is the President of the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation & Commissioner of Metropolitan Airports Commission, while Steve Windfeldt serves as Executive Vice President at Preferred Credit, Inc. and Chairman of the United Way of Central Minnesota.

As conveyed by Dayta’s CEO, Gordy Meyer, the company is on a mission to support smaller businesses with full-scale marketing capabilities so they can compete with larger organizations in their industry. The Dayta advantage lies in the combination of impeccable quality, flexible marketing solutions, and access to cutting-edge technologies at a fraction of the price relative to in-house marketing teams and products.

“The future is fractional. At Dayta, our fractional model makes it possible for smaller businesses to receive big business-quality marketing that scales with them. Our clients benefit from flexible services at a fraction of the cost of hiring and maintaining a full-time marketing team. With Jeff, Patti, and Steve joining the Dayta Board, the company’s leadership is confident it will be better positioned to understand and serve small to medium-sized businesses across the Midwest,” said Meyer.

Dayta is a full-service marketing agency committed to empowering small businesses nationwide with premium marketing management, consulting, website design & development, social media management, digital & social media advertising, SEO, recruitment, and logo design & branding services. Dayta sets its sights on steady expansion.

More information about Dayta is available on the company’s official website.

