Young Proves that Learning is a Lifelong Process, And So is Being an Educator
Welcome to the school of LifeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pamela Young is passionate about teaching children to write books collectively as a grade/year class, and have them publish it on Amazon. Being a former College teacher from the UK, she has written the curriculum for how we can captivate talents such as writers, illustrators, and tech savvy kids through making them participate in extracurricular activities.
She decided to retire in Tennessee, USA in 2006, but this did not stop her from being the educator that she is. Under the pen name Pamalamadingdong, she then published children’s books. The topics in these books are diverse yet inclusive.
A new addition to her growing literary collection is "Enjoy English or Amerikish." As someone who moved from the UK to the US, the differences between the common language spoken differently by the two countries is evident. This was magnified to her when her grandson came to visit her in Tennessee. The young boy was amazed by the different expressions used in the day-to-day conversations for the same meaning.
This gave her an idea for the book title, and published it for a wider reach. “This is the sweetest book. The author has done a great job painting a humorous view of how two different countries that speak English can have a different vocabulary for the same thing. She has also included the experiences that are unique to the US and Appalachia, such as the cows mooing in the grocery store dairy recording and explaining four-way stops. This book is excellent and the illustrations augment the author's subject matter. An excellent purchase,” comments Becky Morrison of Limestone, Washington County.
Indeed, not only children can learn and enjoy from "Enjoy English or Amerikish," but adults as well. Purchase a copy now and continue learning in this school of Life!
