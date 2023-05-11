Award-Winning MFAs present LiftOff

J2 Atelier Logo

SJSU MFA 2023 Exhibition hosted by Radius Gallery

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- J2 Atelier takes great pride in being a sponsor of LiftOff 2023, a showcase of the extraordinary talent in SJSU’s 2023 Master of Fine Art graduating class. These artists represent the photography, pictorial, spatial, and digital media practices within the University’s Art and Art History Department, which has been training artists and art historians since 1911.

While enrolled in the MFA program, these artists have met with international experts from various fields and disciplines, they have expanded their own creative boundaries, and they have educated undergraduates… but their talents have led to recognition beyond the campus, as well.

In addition to their academic pursuits, these artists have received significant recognition beyond the campus. Collectively, they:

- have been awarded a Pulitzer Prize, and an RACC Artist project grant;

- were finalists for the Robert Motherwell Foundation Dedalus fellowship;

- saw their work added to the permanent collection at South Bay Clean Creeks Coalition;

- received the Murphy Cadogan, the Helen Dooley, and the Auvil Printmaking Awards;

- have shown their works at FotoNostrum (Barcelona), Reiko Gallery (San Francisco), Harvey Milk Photo Center (San Francisco), and Art League Gallery (Santa Cruz);

- were artists-in-residence with Stonehouse Residency for the Contemporary Arts, Vermont Studio Center, and Cubberley Artist Studio Program;

- have been included in ExpoMetro23 public art project (Barcelona);

- founded a non-profit organization focused on providing opportunities for young artists

- and received dozens of scholarships and grants

The exhibition is being hosted by Radius Gallery, located at 1050 River Street in Santa Cruz, and is curated by Andrew McNeely. It will be on display from May 25 to June 4.

J2 Atelier (“J-Squared Atelier”) is an artistic enterprise based in Palm Springs, CA, devoted to encouraging new talent. By staging exhibitions that feature the work of young people, showcasing artists who are not yet formally represented, and providing workspace for creative people who lack studios of their own, J2 Atelier seeks to expand market access to individuals who may not have an available avenue to share their work. J2 Atelier has begun designing its new facility, which will include two galleries, several working studios, a sculpture garden, and space for instruction. Watch for its opening, anticipated in fall, 2025.

J2 Atelier. For the Love of Art.

