Grandson Inspires Pamela Young to Publish Her Passion Project
Author finds inspiration and a perfect platform to showcase her passionCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspiration can come from anywhere. Even the slightest thing that touches our hearts or minds can spark inspiration in some way. As for the grandmother Pamela Young who’s young at heart, and not only by name, she found hers through a mundane interaction with her grandson.
She is a writer, and has already published quite a few children's books. On one encounter with her grandson who was visiting her in Tennessee, she noticed that he was learning different denotations for the same expressions in the US, as opposed to those in England. This sparked an idea for her to make a book that is designed to teach children everywhere, including parents, grandparents, foster parents, teachers—in fact all who come into contact with children, the difference between American and British English.
Her book "Enjoy English or Amerikish," not only made children fond of it, but is also well-received by adults who can relate to these differences. Her first-hand experiences as someone who lived in both countries, served as a basis for the true-to-life scenarios in her book.
In an excerpt, she writes, “Grandad Hopalong told the kids he has had to learn a new language whilst living here. On one occasion I went to the doctors and was told to put on a gown and crack the door when I was ready. The kids asked him if he had cracked the door literally as that was what it meant in England!”
Coupled with the fun illustrations in the book, Pamela Young, or Pamalamadingdong as her pen name, really makes learning more fun. Indeed, she found the perfect platform for her to showcase her passion, somewhere the people who can benefit most from it can see.
