Wyoming’s Paul Ulrich Testifies Before the Senate on Federal Permitting Reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), welcomed Mr. Paul Ulrich, Vice President, Jonah Energy and Member, Wyoming Energy Authority Board of Directors, to the committee. Mr. Ulrich testified before the committee at a legislative hearing to examine opportunities for Congress to reform the permitting process for energy and mineral projects.

Barrasso introduced Ulrich to the committee prior to his testimony.

“I would like to introduce Mr. Paul Ulrich as one of our witnesses at today’s hearing. Paul – Thank you for traveling from Pinedale, Wyoming to be with us here in our nation’s Capitol,” said Barrasso.

Paul is on the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Energy Authority, which leads the state’s energy strategy. He recently stepped down as president of that organization. Paul is also Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs at Jonah Energy, one of the largest natural gas producers in Wyoming. Paul has worked in the oil and natural gas sector for almost 25 years. He is an expert on operating on federal lands.

“Before his career in the energy sector, Paul was an Intelligence Specialist in the U.S. Navy. We are deeply grateful for his service to our country and the State of Wyoming as well as for the opportunity to hear from him today,” said Barrasso.

In his testimony, Ulrich highlighted how permitting reform can help increase energy production.

“Jonah Energy strongly believes in the role of natural gas in meeting current and future global energy demand and providing clean, reliable domestic energy. We further believe this can be accomplished while continuing to reduce emissions to address climate goals. Jonah and the State of Wyoming also support a diverse energy mix with continued measures to reduce all energy impacts. All energy sources have environmental impacts and permitting reform is necessary to help us all achieve the full potential of a cleaner energy future,” said Ulrich.

Ulrich also highlighted how it’s not just oil and gas production that is impacted by permitting delays.

“Clean natural gas projects, wind projects, CO2 sequestration pipelines and even wildlife conservation efforts are severely limited by unacceptably long review timeframes, endless litigation and ever-changing regulations. Today, Congress has the opportunity to lead our nation into a cleaner and low carbon economy through meaningful permitting reform,” said Ulrich.

