Seize the Opportunity: Artist Townhomes in Hollywood, FL Offers Unrivaled Airbnb Investment Potential
Don't miss out on the chance to invest in this pre-construction project boasting a potential 20% ROI, luxury living, and unbeatable location
Our no-rental restrictions and potential for 20% returns with Airbnb provide a unique chance for savvy investors to get ahead.”HOLLYWOOD, FL, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Excitement is building in the South Florida real estate market as Artist Townhomes announces the launch of its pre-construction project in Hollywood, Florida. With no rental restrictions and a potential return on investment (ROI) of up to 20% through Airbnb, this development offers a rare opportunity for investors seeking a strong and stable income stream in the thriving luxury real estate market.
Artist Townhomes is an exclusive community of 8 luxury townhouses, situated in the rapidly growing city of Hollywood, Florida. What sets this project apart is its unique permission for owners to list their properties on Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms. With a high demand for vacation rentals in the area, owners are expected to enjoy impressive occupancy rates, making Artist Townhomes an unmatched investment opportunity in South Florida.
Located just north of Miami Beach, Artist Townhomes is strategically positioned to offer residents and visitors the best of what the region has to offer.
The development is only 8 minutes from Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, 4 minutes from the I-95 interstate highway, and a mere 4 minutes from the breathtaking Hollywood Beach, boardwalk, and Atlantic Ocean. In addition, it is within walking distance of the vibrant Artist Circle, a hub of art, dining, and nightlife.
Construction for Artist Townhomes commenced in December 2022, with completion slated for Fall 2024. A renowned architect has meticulously designed each of the 8 townhouses, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a generous 1,600 sq ft of living space, including a garage. Outdoor areas such as balconies and backyards further enhance the appeal of these luxurious residences.
Every townhouse boasts exquisite, modern finishes, including Mia Cucina Italian cabinetry, quartz waterfall countertops, frameless glass enclosures in bathrooms, porcelain flooring, and electronic thermostats. The development also utilizes concrete construction, ensuring the utmost quality and durability.
Investors can secure a townhouse at the pre-construction price of $799,000 per unit. Upon signing, a 33% deposit is required, followed by 3 additional payments tied to construction milestones. The final payment is due upon issuance of the certificate of occupancy.
Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to invest in one of South Florida's most promising Airbnb condo developments. Artist Townhomes is poised to become the premier choice for discerning investors seeking luxurious accommodations, unparalleled location, and the potential for lucrative returns in the booming South Florida real estate market.
For more information on Artist Townhomes and to secure your pre-construction investment, please visit www.artist-townhomes.com or contact Yackeline Leiderman at +1 (786) 355-2621 or yleiderman@gmail.com
About Artist Townhomes
Artist Townhomes is a pre-construction luxury townhouse development in Hollywood, Florida, offering a unique investment opportunity with no rental restrictions and a potential 20% return on investment through Airbnb. Designed by a world-class architect, each townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and modern, high-end finishes. Centrally located near the airport, interstate, beach, and vibrant Artist Circle, Artist Townhomes is poised to become a sought-after destination for luxury living and short-term rentals in South Florida.
Yackeline Leiderman
Fortune International Realty
+1 786-355-2621
yleiderman@gmail.com
