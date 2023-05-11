Arowor Corp. acquired DCCS, ATGB, molecular.bio, and biopentel.

UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volatile superoxide radical and its gaseous evolution from rate-limiting dioxygen initiate and propagate the combustion reaction in flame formation. “It was widely known before I began work that superoxide is an upstream signalling and targeting effector for biological inflammation. Superoxide causes inflammation. But I did not then at-once recognize that radicalized oxygen would also prove critical in the molecular physics of inflammation at-large.” – Aron Workman

The computational micro-acquisitions autocatalyzed recent discoveries and developments within the corporation, which was established in Delaware, United States, effective January 1, 2023.

“There was some perceived hostility during the closing stages of just one or two of the acquisitions. In fact, I have been nothing but cordial and forthright. These specific acquisition targets are comprised of my own original technology from my own foundations.” – Aron Workman, CEO

The micro-acquisitions include DALTON COMP. CENT. SCIS. LLC (DCCS), ATG Bioinformatics (ATGB, ATG Bioinfo), biopentel (in collaboration with Tara Adams), and molecular.bio.

The physical chemistry of radicalized oxygen are not easily studied and not widely applied predominantly due to femtosecond-scale dynamics. However, infinitesimal superoxide are required for physical fundamentals across signaling, cardinality, and cryptography. “Where there were once a lacuna in our understanding of inflammation, I have now approached the general theory.” – Aron Workman

Electron number 33 is the critical rite to superoxide radical. Superoxide is not ‘super’ in the common semantic sense, yet instead refers to the oxidation state of oxygen akin to a quanta, level, or other step of superstructure.

“Biopentesting” has evolved from its initial conceptualization by amateur biohackers working in isolation to its current incarnation of organized syndicates. One function in the biopentester’s arsenal is the classical penetration testing concept of ‘spoofing’, which can be used to conceal, divert, and obfuscate the origin of a biological virus. The bioanalytical processes by which viruses are characterized include the base polymerase chain reaction (PCR) followed by DNA sequencing, phylogenetic assay, and other methodology. For instance, hybridization of a species-specific scaffold and the encoding of codon-appropriate mutation could effectively spoof the origin of an engineered virus. “Codifying a conspiracy too quickly can apparently lead to undue attention and counterproductive errors, such as in the handling of the COVID-19 origins conspiracy.”

Aron Workman is an applied scientist and developer. His fundamental discoveries include that superoxide radical is the primary catalyst of combustion and ignition, discovery of the neural annealer of the human neocortex, and discoveries on radicalized chemoelectric signal intelligence transduction.