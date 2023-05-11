Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning Sponsors Teacher Appreciation Luncheon to Recognize Educators
Thanking local educators! Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning's owner at the teacher appreciation lunch at Glendale Landmark School.
Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning believes in supporting the communities where they operate and understand the crucial role that educators play.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning, a leading cleaning and restoration company, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of a teacher appreciation luncheon in partnership with Glendale Landmark School and the principal, Josh King. This event was aimed at recognizing the hard work and dedication of local educators and showing appreciation for their tireless efforts to provide quality education to their students.
The teacher appreciation luncheon was held on May 11th, 2023 in Glendale, AZ, for 40 educators and featured a delicious spread of food and drinks. The event provided an opportunity for teachers to take a break from their busy schedules and enjoy a meal with their colleagues. Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning recognizes the challenges that teachers have faced over the past years due to the pandemic and wanted to show its support by providing a moment of relaxation and appreciation. In addition to providing food and beverages, Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning also provided gift bags filled with small tokens of appreciation for each teacher in attendance. These gifts are a way to recognize the dedication of these educators and show gratitude for their hard work.
As a company, Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning is committed to giving back to the community and supporting the education system. The hope is that this teacher appreciation luncheon will serve as a reminder of the important role that teachers play in local communities and inspire others to support and recognize the efforts of educators.
Free, over-the-phone estimates are available for all of Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning services. They can be contacted at (602) 688-4186 and are located at 115 W. Beautiful Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041. You can also schedule at their website which has a convenient online form. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services with a trusted company like Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning, they will save themselves undue stress, time, and cost.
About Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning: Owned by Robert Atlas, Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning has more than thirty years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care. This company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is an approved vendor through Angie’s List, Rosie on the House, Home Advisor, and To Fix It!
