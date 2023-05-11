WEALTH LEGACY ADVISORS LLC – SUSAN R SCHOENFELD NAMED A WINNER IN THE TENTH ANNUAL FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS 2023
Susan Schoenfeld, thought-partner to UHNW families and their advisors, wins Best Outstanding Contribution to Wealth Management Thought Leadership.
One of the few women on the national speaking circuit who is guiding financial services firms and their clients to connect with the human side of the client relationship.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wealth Legacy Advisors LLC - Susan R Schoenfeld, nationally recognized thought-partner to UHNW families and their trusted advisors, has been selected as a winner in the Best ‘Outstanding Contribution to Wealth Management Thought Leadership (Individual)’ category at the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 program. The judges praised Susan’s "many pieces of written thought leadership, and participation on panel discussions and in interviews."
— Family Wealth Report Awards
The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.
Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Susan R Schoenfeld, CEO and Founder, Wealth Legacy Advisors LLC (“WLA”) said: "My consistent body of work spans poignant personal reflections to finding family business succession lessons in current events that captured the attention of the world. In a prestigious category with so many talented and worthy finalists, what an honor to be singled out.”
WLA, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has twice before been named as a winner at the Family Wealth Report Awards. In 2020, Susan Schoenfeld was awarded the prestigious "Women In Wealth Management" Award for being “one of the few women on the national speaking circuit who is guiding financial services firms and their clients to connect with the human side of the client relationship.” In 2018, Susan won for “Outstanding Thought Leadership.” The firm was also named as Finalist in multiple categories at the 2019 and 2022 awards programs.
Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report, was first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies "Every category winner and highly commended firm has been subjected to rigorous and independent judging process and be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year. "We have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programmes and Family Wealth Report is no exception. "These awards are so beneficial as they give organizations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers.
I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms - they are all worthy recipients who join the elite list of wealth management professionals who form global elite of Family Wealth Report Award winners".
Winners and highly commended companies were announced on 4 May 2023 at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.
NOTES TO EDITORS
1. About Wealth Legacy Advisors LLC
Wealth Legacy Advisors LLC, based in New York City, was founded by CEO Susan R. Schoenfeld in 2013 to provide high-touch objective thought-partnership to families of wealth, family offices, family-owned businesses, and their trusted advisors in what some people call the soft issues of wealth, but Wealth Legacy Advisors prefers to call the human issues that keep people up at night: legacy, next generation, stewardship, governance, leadership succession, and philanthropy. www.WLALLC.com
