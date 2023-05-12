Virginia Freedom Caucus Endorsee Wins Republican Nomination
Christiansburg, Virginia: Chris Obenshain, who was endorsed by the Freedom Caucus, was victorious on May 4th.
I look forward to personally delivering my positive, conservative message to families across the 41st District over the coming months and keeping this seat in Republican hands come November.”CHRISTIANSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There was a Mass Meeting on May 4th to select the Republican nominee in the 41st District for the Virginia House of Delegates. This seat was open because there was no incumbent Delegate in the newly redistricted Election District. Chris Obenshain won easily with more than 57% of the vote.
— Chris Obenshain
"I'm excited by the outpouring of support my campaign has received both at Thursday's mass meeting and since winning the nomination. I look forward to personally delivering my positive, conservative message to families across the 41st District over the coming months and keeping this seat in Republican hands come November." said Chris Obenshain
Endorsed by the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia on April 1st, 2023, Mr. Obenshain is the second Caucus endorsee to get the Republican nod for the November 7th Virginia General Assembly elections. Current House of Delegates member, Chris Head, was endorsed by the Caucus for the 3rd Senate District seat on February 4th. No other candidate filed to run against him by the April 6th deadline, making Del. Head the Republican Senate nominee in the 3rd District.
The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia still has until the June 20th Primary date to endorse conservative Republicans and, with your help, contribute to them financially through our Political Action Committee (PAC). Please click the link below to be taken to the PAC website. If we want conservative candidates to represent our values in Richmond, now is the time to act. We thank you for your consideration. www.FreedomCaucusofVirginia.com
Gene Rose
Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC
+1 816-536-3858
FreedomCaucusPAC@Lumos.net