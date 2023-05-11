CEAT Ambernath Plant Receives Five-star Grading in British Safety Council Safety Audit
The state-of-the-art CEAT Ambernath Ag radial tire plant has received a notable safety rating.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEAT Specialty (division of CEAT Tires) is proud to announce that its Ambernath facility, which produces Ag radial tires for North America and other key markets, has received a Five Star rating in the Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council.
The company’s Ambernath plant underwent a comprehensive, quantified, and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with samplings of operational activities.
Mike Robinson, CEO British Safety Council, said: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organization which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and wellbeing.”
CEAT Specialty Chief Executive Amit Tolani added, “We are delighted to announce that we have been awarded a Five Star rating by the British Safety Council Occupational Health and Safety Audit. This accomplishment highlights our firm dedication to ensuring the safety and welfare of our employees and stakeholders. We aim at constant enhancement of our health and safety management systems to uphold our standing as a best practice organization.”
CEAT was established in 1924 in Turin, Italy. Today, it is one of India’s leading tire manufacturers, and CEAT tires are sold in more than 115 countries worldwide.
The brand came to India in 1958, and later became part of the RPG Group. RPG is among the top business houses in India, with a group turnover of $3.6 billion.
In the specialty segment, CEAT manufactures farm, mining, and earthmover, industrial, and construction equipment tires, as well as special application off road tires. CEAT Specialty entered the North American market five years ago.
CEAT Specialty has been supplying North American farmers and ranchers with high-quality farm tractor tires and implement tires for five years now. The CEAT radial and bias tire line-up includes high technology tires such as the Torquemax VF for high power tractors. The North American headquarters is located in Jefferson City, MO. For more information, visit https://www.ceatspecialty.com.
