FWC Commissioners approve rule changes to two fish management areas

At their May meeting, Commissioners with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved rule changes to two fish management areas. The changes will establish Doral Glades Park as a new fish management area in Miami-Dade County. Doral Glades Park is owned by the City of Doral and the pond associated with the park is seven acres. This park will provide a kayak launch as well as shore-based fishing opportunities.

This approved rule change will also remove Lang Lake as an FMA in Hamilton County based on the landowner’s request. The landowner is providing additional fishing access at a nearby site, Nutrien-White Springs WMA (Bee Haven Bay).

The FWC has established approximately 80 FMAs across the state, often through partnerships, that create community-based fishing opportunities. FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management stocks approximately 400,000 fish annually to support FMA fisheries. These freshwater fishing opportunities are supported by FWC’s fisheries management actions such as habitat enhancement, specific regulations, access improvements and stocking. Community-based fishing areas provide valuable recreational fishing opportunities, often shore-based fishing, to urban and suburban areas where fishing opportunities can be limited.

To find a FMA near you, visit the Fish Management Areas webpage on MyFWC.com.

For more information on freshwater fishing, visit the FWC Freshwater Fishing webpage at MyFWC.com.