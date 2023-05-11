Province unveils new process for skilled trades certification

CANADA, May 11 - A new process will identify potential trades to be designated for skilled trades certification in the next step to strengthen the skilled trades for workers and businesses.

Following input from industry stakeholders and partners, SkilledTradesBC is accepting applications for more trades to be certified. B.C. businesses, labour organizations, industry associations, Indigenous organizations and communities that work or have an interest in the trades may apply to SkilledTradesBC for their trade to be designated.

SkilledTradesBC will evaluate applications based on specific criteria that will align with existing regulatory frameworks and similarities to existing certified trades. SkilledTradesBC will then make recommendations to the Province for trades to be considered for skilled trades certification.

Applications are open until June 30, 2023. Trades identified through the new process for skilled trades certification are expected to be announced in spring 2024.

Skilled trade certification is underway for seven electrical and mechanical trades. Workers in those trades have until Dec. 1, 2023, to either register as an apprentice or to have applied for, written or passed a certification exam. Support is available through SkilledTradesBC apprenticeship advisers and financial aid from the Province and the federal government.

Skilled trade certification for three additional automotive trades will begin in 2024, and workers will have one year to register as an apprentice or become certified.

Skilled trades certification formally recognizes the skills of current and future workers, raises the profile of the trades and attracts more people to careers in the trades.

Investments in the skilled trades support the StrongerBC Future Ready Action Plan to make post-secondary education and skills training more accessible. Budget 2023 invests $480 million over three years to support Future Ready’s work to break down barriers to post-secondary training so more people can get the training they need for in-demand careers and employers can access the talent they need.

Quick Facts:

B.C. is expecting more than one million jobs over the next decade.

Almost all these jobs will require occupation-specific training or post-secondary education. Bachelor, graduate or first professional degree: 36% Diploma/certificate: 29% Apprenticeship: 12% High school/occupation specific: 20%

Of these jobs, 83,000 are expected to be in the skilled trades.

Learn More:

For information about skilled trade certification and to submit a trade for consideration, visit: https://www.skilledtradesbc.ca/stc-trades-designation-process

Learn about Skilled Trades Certification: https://skilledtradesbc.ca/skilledtradescertification