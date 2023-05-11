Minister’s statement on seniors advocate retirement

CANADA, May 11 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has released the following statement to thank Isobel Mackenzie, seniors advocate, for more than 25 years of service to seniors after she announced that she will retire effective March 31, 2024:

“Isobel Mackenzie became British Columbia’s – and Canada’s – first seniors advocate in 2014. At that time, she brought 18 years of experience working with and for seniors, and since then, she has continued to be a strong voice for seniors across the province.

“During her decades of service, Isobel has been a fierce advocate for seniors and their families. She has worked in home care, licensed care, community services and volunteer services, making a meaningful difference in the lives of many people in B.C.

“As B.C.’s seniors advocate, Isobel has made important recommendations to government to help bring system-wide change to better the well-being of seniors and ensure they have access to the resources and support they need.

“Congratulations, Isobel, on an extraordinary career committed to making life better for seniors. Your work has impacted people all around the province. I have greatly appreciated your insight and commitment to creating real change for people.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Isobel in the coming months, and with the new seniors advocate when they transition into this role, on further bettering programs and services for seniors in B.C.”