Seota Digital Marketing Donates Website to The Poppy Project Non-Profit

We are so thankful for the Seota. Their generous gift of a new website will increase our online presence and ultimately reach more families that need support while keeping their child’s name alive.”FRISCO, TX, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frisco, TX – May 11, 2023 - Seota Digital Marketing has partnered with The Poppy Project, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources to families who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or child. The founders, Brad and Ilona Lukas, founded The Poppy Project after experiencing a devastating loss of their own and recognizing the need for a community to help serve grieving parents.
However, one of the challenges hindering The Poppy Project’s efforts was their website, which was not effectively representing or serving them. Seota, a company committed to giving back to the community, generously donated its services to help elevate and grow The Poppy Project’s online presence by donating a new WordPress website.
The new website, designed by Seota, is optimized for search engines and aimed at connecting families seeking support with the resources they need while also attracting potential supporters. It allows for secure donations so that The Poppy Project can continue growing its mission and features a memorial page called “Poppy’s Friends,” where families can share stories and photos to honor and remember their precious child.
Seota utilized the latest technologies to ensure that the website is adaptable to The Poppy Project’s evolving goals, allowing them to make a more significant impact and better meet the needs of grieving parents.
Brad Lukas, Founder of The Poppy Project, shared, “We are so thankful for the team at Seota. Their generous gift of a new website will increase our online presence and ultimately reach more families that need support while keeping their child’s name alive. Seota’s ability to put a vision into reality is simply amazing!”
Bill Hogsett, CEO of Seota, added, “We are proud to partner with The Poppy Project on such an important mission and be able to give back in a way that allows them to increase their awareness and donations. We look forward to seeing them grow their community and make an even bigger impact.”
About The Poppy Project
The Poppy Project is a non-profit dedicated to providing support and resources to those who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or child. It was founded by Brad and Ilona Lukas, who wanted to help create a community of good out of a tragic situation. Whether it be emotional, spiritual, or financial, The Poppy Project works to meet the needs of grieving parents and families. To learn more, visit www.ThePoppyProject.org.
About Seota Digital Marketing
Seota Digital Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in WordPress Design, SEO, and Marketing Automation for growing companies. Established in 2009, Seota is dedicated to helping businesses succeed through innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. Seota's headquarters are located 2591 Dallas Parkway, Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034.
For more information, visit https://seota.com.
