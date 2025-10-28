Robin Steel CEO, Melethia Tuggle, Co-Chairs 2025 Chrysalis Ball Benefiting Over 13,000 Collin County Kids

Melethia Tuggle, Founder & CEO of Robin Steel and Co-Chair of the 2025 Chrysalis Ball, stands beside the official Imagination Chasers gala artwork celebrating the limitless potential of local youth.

The 2025 Chrysalis Ball unites Frisco leaders to raise vital funds for Boys & Girls Clubs programs supporting 13,000 local youth.

I’m thrilled to return as co-chair for the 2025 gala! As a mom, I know how powerful it is when kids feel safe, supported, and unstoppable. This event fuels big dreams for over 13,000 amazing kids.” — Melethia Tuggle, Founder & CEO, Robin Steel

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Steel CEO Melethia Tuggle Co-Chairs 2025 Chrysalis Ball to Support Over 13,000 Local KidsRobin Steel, a Frisco-based leader in pedestrian safety and wayfinding, is proud to announce that company Founder & CEO, Melethia Tuggle, will serve as Co-Chair of the 2025 Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County Chrysalis Ball, themed Imagination Chasers.Taking place November 8, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Omni PGA Frisco, the gala is the organization’s largest annual fundraising event, benefiting more than 13,000 children across Collin County. The evening celebrates the incredible potential of young people and raises vital funds to support after-school programs, mentorship, and leadership opportunities that empower local youth to thrive.“I’m thrilled to return as co-chair for the 2025 gala! As a mom, I know how powerful it is when kids feel safe, supported, and unstoppable. This event fuels big dreams for over 13,000 amazing kids,” said Melethia Tuggle, Founder & CEO of Robin Steel.Robin Steel has long championed community causes that create lasting impact, and this year’s campaign — Lead the Way Together — invites others to join in supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County. Through this initiative, the company hopes to inspire others to give back and help light the way for thousands of local children.Supporters can join the effort and Sponsor a Child Today by visitingAll donations go directly toward programs that provide academic support, mentorship, and opportunities for the next generation of Collin County leaders.About the 2025 Chrysalis Ball: Imagination ChasersThe annual Chrysalis Ball brings together influential city leaders, national brands, and hundreds of other community advocates for an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and philanthropy. This year’s theme, Imagination Chasers, celebrates the limitless potential of young people and the power of a community that believes in them.For event details, visit bgcccgala.org About Robin SteelRobin Steel is a full-service wayfinding solutions company headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Known for its superior product portfolio, expert installation, and unrivaled code expertise and guaranteed compliance - Robin Steel serves clients across healthcare, corporate, university, and community spaces. The company is guided by a deep commitment to collaboration, creativity, and community impact — helping people find their way, both literally and figuratively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.