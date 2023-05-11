Woodcraft Rangers Honors Trailblazers Anthony Anderson, Angel City Football Club & Woodcraft Alum Carlos Gutierrez
GRAMMY Winner Lisa Loeb to Lead Campfire Sing-Along At Inaugural Campfire Affair Gala on June 17; Leading LA Youth Enrichment Nonprofit Celebrates 100 Years
I’m touched that Woodcraft Rangers would choose me, just a boy from Compton, for this trailblazer award, and it humbles me.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodcraft Rangers – one of Los Angeles’s largest, longest-running and most inclusive youth enrichment programs – will honor actor and philanthropist Anthony Anderson and Angel City Football Club with Trailblazer Awards at its inaugural Campfire Affair Gala on June 17 at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, CA. Woodcraft Rangers Alum Dr. Carlos Gutierrez will be honored with the Alumnus of the Century Award.
“Afterschool was a big part of my life, and the encouragement I received there taught me to be empowered,” says Anderson. “I’m touched that Woodcraft Rangers would choose me, just a boy from Compton, for this trailblazer award, and it humbles me. I have always tried to live by example, and truly believe it is our job as adults to uplift the next generation of kids and teach them to dream.”
The event celebrates the nonprofit’s 100-year anniversary serving five generations of Angeleno youth. Woodcraft Rangers is at the forefront of expanded learning experiences through afterschool enrichment programs, summer day camps and Camp Woodcraft summer sleepaway camp. From the start, its programs have always been fully inclusive, co-ed, and offer an array of scholarships to ensure access to all children.
“We are excited to honor Anthony Anderson, the entire Angel City team and our very own alum Carlos Gutierrez for all they do to encourage kids to dream big and find purposeful pathways in life. They exemplify what it means to be Woodcraft Rangers Trailblazers,” says Julee Brooks, Woodcraft Rangers CEO. “Plus, we are tremendously grateful to Lisa for recognizing that Woodcraft Rangers is a special organization.”
GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and summer camp champion Lisa Loeb will lead a campfire sing-along, starting with “Oh, Camp Woodcraft!” Launched in May, this new signature song was a meaningful collaboration between Loeb and Emmy®-nominated songwriter/co-producer Dan Mackenzie and enthusiastic Woodcraft campers and camp counselors.
"Few institutions in LA have our longevity and it is a testament to Woodcraft Rangers' commitment to our core values and our ability to deeply listen and respond to community needs,” says Brooks. “Campfire Affair celebrates this longstanding community impact and provides the spark to propel us into our next century of service.”
The event is hosted at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu with live performances by Woodcraft Rangers’ dance and music student groups. There will also be a live auction including luxury travel packages to the Maldives donated by Haute Explore. After the ceremony, Grammy-nominated vocal group DW3 will perform while guests dance under the stars.
To purchase tickets, become a sponsor and learn more about how get involved, visit woodcraftrangers/campfire-affair.org or contact Christy Moody at 213-699-6508 or cmoody@woodcraftrangers.org. Generous donor and community support is vital to continue Woodcraft Rangers’ mission.
Proceeds from the Gala benefit Woodcraft Rangers enrichment programs and support camp scholarships to give more Los Angeles kids the opportunity for a sleepaway experience at Camp Woodcraft. At least 50% of Woodcraft campers receive scholarships to attend camp and enjoy a wide range of activities including archery, rock wall climbing, and naturalist-led exploration.
More about our Awardees:
Anthony Anderson, Emmy-nomintated for his leading role as Andre “Dre” Johnson in ABC’s multi-award nominated sitcom “black-ish,” has long been a champion of youth empowerment and an active community advocate and philanthropist for his hometown of Los Angeles. He uses the hashtag #justakidfromcompton on social media to stay connected to his roots and be a role model for the next generation of kids who come from similar backgrounds. He also proudly serves on the GOOD+ Foundation’s Fatherhood Leadership Council and was recently inducted into the Class of 2017 Boys & Girls Club of America National Alumni Hall of Fame.
Angel City Football Club, established in 2020, is Los Angeles first women’s professional soccer team in over a decade. Founded by Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman and Julie Uhrman, this dynamic club is transforming the landscape of women’s sports; a new model where empowerment and equity are at the center. The team donates 10% of every sponsorship back directly into local community programs, including a number of youth-based initiatives to advance health, physical fitness and inclusion.
Dr. Carlos Gutierrez, Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at California State University, Los Angeles, has received numerous accolades, including the highly prestigious CASE/Carnegie U.S. Professors of the Year Award and the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring. He served as director of the LA Minority Access to Research Careers for two decades where he fostered undergraduate interest in science, especially among underrepresented minority groups. He is credited with mentoring hundreds of students through National Institute of Health-funded programs and the Bridges to the Doctorate program. Dr. Gutierrez was a Woodcraft Ranger from 1958-1960 at Norwood Street Elementary School.
Woodcraft Rangers was founded in 1922 by Ernest Thompson Seton. Woodcraft made a distinct mark from other youth organizations by its early commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. From the start, Woodcraft challenged the norm by opening its programs to all children from every race, religion and socioeconomic background.
Today, Woodcraft Rangers serves 20,000 youth ages 4-18 annually at afterschool enrichment programs, summer day camps and overnight camps. For more information, visit Woodcraft Rangers.
